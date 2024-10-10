Bloody Brawl on Broadway: Dallas Stars look to tame the Predators

Well, Stars' fans, after a "long offseason," the Stars return to the ice tonight to begin the regular season. They will take on the new-look Nashville Predators in a battle on Broadway tonight. The Stars must realize that the preseason is over, and these games count towards qualifying for another Stanley Cup Playoffs run. After losing two straight years in the Western Conference Finals, the Stars look to surpass their playoff demons this year.

However, the Nashville Predators are the first team in their way of returning to the playoffs. Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault lead this new and improved Predators team. They are tied to being the little brother in the Central Division and went out and became the story of the offseason. This won't be an easy first game; the Stars will have a challenge right out of the gate. Here are the three keys of the game against the Predators tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators Preview: 3. Punch them in the face

The one way to stun a saber-tooth tiger is to punch them in the face. The Stars must come out of the gate strong after the opening faceoff and punch the Predators in the face. That means dropping a couple of goals on them in the first period. The Stars can't wait to get warmed up for the second period against the Predators this season. This is a new and improved team that can be lethal on offense. If the Stars can take care of business in the first period, they should be able to win tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators Preview: 2. Stop Stamkos and Marchessault

The Stars must find a way to slow down Stamkos and Marchessault. Those two players will be a pain in the butt for the Stars all night long tonight. The Predators didn't sign them just because they wanted to. They wanted these two players to be the face of their new offense this season. The Stars can't lose track of either play in the Stars' zone tonight or else it could be a long night for the Stars. If the Stars can shut down both of them, they should be able to win tonight against the Predators.

Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators Preview: 1. Don't get caught up with feelings

. The Stars are going to run into some familiar faces tonight. There's a possibility that Scott Wedgewood and Matt Murray could be the goaltenders for the Predators if Juuse Saros can't play tonight. The Stars can't get caught up in their feelings since both players were on the Stars last season. The NHL is a business, and if that means running through them to get a win tonight, so be it. If the Stars don't get emotional seeing them tonight, they should start the season with two points.

