Central Division Preview Series 2.0: Nashville Predators out for blood

I don't think anyone was expecting the Nashville Predators to steal top talent during the opening days of free agency. I know it hit home for Stars fans as they were able to sign Scott Wedgewood and Matt Murray away from them. While I wish both players the best, it will feel weird to see Wedgewood on the other side of warmups on October 10th. The Predators told the Central Division that they are tired of being on the losing side of things.

Southern hockey will be on full display when the Stars and the Predators meet throughout the season. They are two of the toughest teams in the south region of the league, and as the young people say, it will be absolute cinema. I have all the dates that these teams play each other this season. I know it will live up to the hype like the Western Conference Finals have the past two seasons. Let's examine why the Predators will finish second in the Central Division this season.

Nashville Predators Preview: Key Losses

Jason Zucker

Anthony Beauvillier

Jaret Anderson-Dolan

Kiefer Sherwood

Nashville Predators Preview: Key signings

Jonathan Marchessault

Steven Stamkos

Jusse Saros

Brady Skjei

Nashville Predators: Analysis

Let's start with the Predators finding their new backup goaltender, Scott Wedgewood. If Juuse Saros needs a night off, Wedgewood would try to help the Predators win. Some Stars fans are depressed that he won't be Jake Oettinger's backup goaltender moving forward. Casey DeSmith will do a fabulous job pushing Oettinger to be his absolute best this season. Magnus Hellburg would do the same if DeSmith were injured. It was also good that they signed Saros to an eight-year extension.

Moving on to their improved offense, Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault. Those two will boost their offensive production this season, making them a tough team to beat night in and night out. Opposing defenses will have a tough time if both of them end up on the same line. I know teams across the league are already coming up with game plans to shut down both players this season.

I have the Nashville Predators finishing in second place due to the improved Stars' roster. The Stars went out and got the physicality that they didn't have in the Western Conference Finals. The Stars also have some exciting rookies that should help them in close games. Now, the Predators could surprise everyone and dethrone the Stars from back-to-back division titles. However, the Stars did just enough to retain their title this upcoming season.