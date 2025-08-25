Cameron Schmidt has some stuff to work on before joining the Stars

I remember covering the second day of this year's NHL Draft, and everyone started to flip out when the Stars picked up Cameron Schmidt all the way in the third round of the draft. Most people had him going in the first round based on the season he had last year. However, the Stars got lucky and might benefit from him later on. However, there are some aspects to his game that he needs to work on in the WHL this upcoming season. Here's why Schmidt won't be ready for the NHL for a couple of seasons.

Cameron Schmidt is currently playing for the Vancouver Giants in the WHL. Last season, Schmidt scored 40 goals and recorded 38 assists. That's pretty impressive for a young hockey player trying to make a name for himself before declaring for the NHL Draft. However, many factors scared teams off, including his height. Schmidt now has the motivation to prove to 31 NHL teams that they made a mistake in not drafting him. NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor Adam Kimelman interviewed him about how he hopes to prove teams wrong about his height. Here's a quote from the article.

""I think I definitely use that kind of as motivation, just being the smaller guy," Schmidt said. "Try to play a more aggressive game, I guess, to fit just the way I play. And I think it brings a lot to my game."" Cameron Schmidt

Schmidt needs to work on his game before coming over to Texas to play in the AHL. A couple more years in the WHL would do him a lot of good in terms of getting prepared for NHL play. It's an entirely different style of game compared to the WHL. The Giants are a great team that can help develop his game, like the Barrie Colts are doing with Emil Hemming and other Stars' prospects. I think that's the plan that Jim Nill has for the young man going into training camp next month.

Schmidt could have a really great career with the Dallas Stars in the near future. However, he needs to work on developing his game before getting a chance to play for the Texas Stars. While I'm sure our fanbase is pleased that Schmidt is not with another Central Division team, let the Stars develop him. Look at how Logan Stankoven, Mavrik Bourque, and Thomas Harley panned out. Sometimes, letting players simmer in the minor leagues is the best way to develop prospects. Schmidt is one of those prospects who need some time before being in the NHL.

