Chapter 7 between the Dallas Stars and the Colorado Avalanche begins tonight

After last season's postseason series, the Dallas Stars and the Colorado Avalanche want to run it back. The Stars and Avalanche begin their seventh postseason series later tonight. When these two teams play each other, there is so much passion and electricity on the ice that you can feel it in the stands. The Stars had a chance to avoid the Avalanche in the first round this year by trying to win the Central Division. However, the Winnipeg Jets left the Stars in the jet exhaust.

This year feels a little different because Gabriel Landeskog could potentially play against the Stars after not playing a hockey game in two seasons due to a knee injury. While it's nice to see Landeskog back to skating physique, It's the last player the Stars want on the ice with how bad their defense has been over the last stretch of games. From what's been said on social media, the Avalanche might wait until game 3 in Denver to insert him into the lineup. However, that could all change if the Stars blow out Colorado in game 1.

Over the course of today, we are going to break down the different storylines that you'll potentially see. We will even go over the Avalanche players the Stars need to guard. They have plenty of players, from Nathan MacKinnon to Cale Makar, the Stars will have to guard. The Stars remember what Makar did to them this season when the game went to overtime and he scored the game-winning goal. Those are the players the Stars need to shut down in this series.

Later today, we will publish the series predictions from each of the Blackout Dallas writers. Some might side with the Avalanche, and some could side with the Stars. With the injuries the Stars have coming into this playoff series, there is some skepticism that the Stars will be able to beat a healthy Avalanche team. It all depends on whether some players show up and take over the series. One of those players who needs to show up is Mikko Rantanen.

I hope you enjoy our articles today to get you ready for tonight's game against the Avalanche. I've been chatting with the Site Expert at Mile High Sticking, and both of us are excited for the next chapter in this playoff series between our favorite teams. Let's enjoy some bonus hockey this season, regardless of who wins this series. Playoff hockey brings out the best of the 16 teams that punch their ticket to climb the mountain to win the Stanley Cup. The Stars' ascent up the hill towards Lord Stanley begins tonight.

