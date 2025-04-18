Jason Robertson's injury was the last thing the Stars wanted heading into playoffs

When you thought things from game 82 couldn't go any worse for the Stars, they did. Jason Robertson left the game in the second period after taking a hit to his knee last night. He was even seen leaving Bridgestone Arena in a brace, which isn't a good sign for a player heading into the first round of the playoffs. The Stars will probably have to play without him against the Colorado Avalanche starting Saturday night. Find out why the Stars will suffer without Robertson in the lineup.

Jason Robertson Injury: What happened?

During the game in the second period, Robertson was skating around the boards and took a low shot to his knee like Miro Heiskanen did. It was not an intentional injury, let's just squash that right now. No need to send any death threats towards the player that hit Robertson low. Unfortunately, these things can happen during a hockey game and it's unfortunate it was the last game before the Stanley Cup Playoffs began. We will find out later today the fate of Robertson's availability in Game 1.

Jason Robertson Injury: What could the injury be?

It's hard to tell from Robertson wearing a knee brace out of the arena last night. It could just be a sore knee to a torn ACL. I know that's not what the Stars want to hear, but when you see a player wearing a full-knee brace, it could be a torn ACL. That's the last thing the Stars want to hear going into the first round of the playoffs on Saturday night. The only thing the Stars can hope for right now is that he's just sore and out for a few games. That would be the best-case scenario for the Stars.

Jason Robertson Injury: How will it hurt the Stars in the first round?

Well the top line will be in limbo without him with Mikko Rantanen and Roope Hintz. I guess Pete DeBoer will pair together in the first game against the Avalanche. Robertson and Hintz were feeding off each other for most of the second half of the season. That combination will be missed on Saturday night. The Stars must rely on the Ontario Bros. to stabilize the offense on Saturday night. Another fix could be if Rantanen decides to take things over and make his former team pay for trading him.

Jason Robertson Injury: Conclusion

In conclusion, the Stars without Robertson in the lineup could provide some offensive problems heading into the first game. The other players on the team will have to pick up the slack on offense if Robertson is out long term. The Stars have done well without Robertson in the lineup before. I'm sure the Stars are ready to prove their fanbase wrong for their seven-game losing streak on Saturday by destroying the Avalanche and taking a commanding 1-0 lead in the series.

