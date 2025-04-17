The Dallas Stars need to go back to the basics after losing to Nashville

The Dallas Stars traveled to Nashville, Tennessee, to take on the Nashville Predators in the final game of the 2024-25 regular season. Tyler Seguin was activated off the LTIR this afternoon and suited up for tonight's game against the Predators. It didn't take long for the Stars to get off to a good start as Seguin would get a secondary assist 16 seconds into the game. However, the Predators would have three redirection goals in the first period and beat the Stars 5-1 tonight.

Just when you think there wouldn't be any more issues tonight, it did. While the Stars did get Tyler Seguin back from his injury tonight, Jason Robertson got injured in the second period. That isn't good if the Stars want a long playoff run. Hopefully, he can play against the Avalanche on Saturday night in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The one thing that's going well for the Stars is that Matt Duchene was nominated for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy. Here are the four takeaways from tonight's game against the Predators.

Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators Recap: 4. Ontario Bros off to a good start

The Ontario Bros sure missed each other while Seguin was out with his injury. It only took 16 seconds to get the offense going tonight, with Marchment scoring his 27th goal of the season That's the kind of offensive pop the Stars have been missing for quite some time. I'm sure the Avalanche are now worried about how to stop them and the top line. While the Stars didn't win the game tonight, seeing Seguin get a secondary assist on that goal was good.

Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators Recap: 3. Now to the bad stuff....

Three re-direction goals in the first period? Come on, Dallas, you are better than that. The fact that the Stars decided to let their foot off the gas pedal is concerning going into the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday night. It will be a short series if the Stars continue to give up that chance, giving to Colorado. The Stars need to improve their defense in game 1 so Miro Heiskanen can come back in game 2 and help them take off towards the second round.

Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators Recap: 2. Jake Oettinger has to play more focused

Oettinger has to play better starting Saturday night; it's that simple. Oettinger doesn't get a break from being chewed out tonight. He is the last line of defense, and if that's how he's going to play the way he did tonight against the Avalanche, he might as well hit the golf course now. The defense didn't help him much in the first period tonight, but some of those goals were savable. We need a prime playoff Otter on Saturday night, or else the Stars might consider making their vacation plans.

Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators Recap: 1. Someone call Papa Joe

The Stars could use some Papa Joe wisdom heading into game 1 on Saturday. The fact that the Stars have given up 34 goals in the last six games is concerning heading into the playoffs. This might end Pete DeBoer's tenure if they get swept in the first round. It would suck to lose DeBoer but there's no excuse with the seven-game losing streak they are on going into the playoffs. The Stars must realize that games are for real, starting on Saturday against the Avalanche.

