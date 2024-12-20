Cold War 2.0: Jake Oettinger vs. Igor Shesterkin tonight at the AAC

The Dallas Stars look to wrap up their six-game homestand tonight with a win over the New York Rangers. However, the Stars will be taking on another opponent tonight, the flu. It's that time of the year when the cold goes around sports teams and, unfortunately, in the Stars' locker room. The Stars recalled Lian Bichsel and Justin Hryckowian from the Texas Stars this morning to provide some reinforcements for tonight's game. It's going to be a fun game between the goaltenders tonight.

Igor Shesterkin and Jake Oettinger will face off between the pipes tonight in what's expected to be "Cold War 2.0." It will be a low-scoring affair between two hockey clubs tonight. Oettinger is playing his eighth straight game tonight. Pete DeBoer did pull Jake Oettinger in the third period against the Toronto Maple Leafs the other night. The American Otter should be ready for tonight's game against the Rangers. Here are the three keys of the game tonight against the Rangers.

Dallas Stars vs. New York Rangers Preview: 3. Can't trail tonight

The New York Rangers are a hockey team that is hard to come back against and beat. Once you find yourself trailing against Shesterkin, it's all over. The Stars need an intense first period tonight against the Rangers to beat them. In the last couple of games, the Stars have not been strong in the first period in the previous couple of games. A good start against the New York Rangers would go a long way into possibly beating them tonight. If the Stars have a strong start in the first period, they can end their homestand with a W.

Dallas Stars vs. New York Rangers Preview: 2. Shut down Artemi Panarin

The Stars need to shut down Artemi Panarin if they want to be victrorious against the Rangers tonight. He's the leading goal scorer for the Rangers with 15 goals and 21 assists. He will be a tough player to slow down because he's got the agility and speed to get to the front of the net in seconds. Miro Heiskanen will probably be guarding him tonight. If the Stars can't shut him down tonight, It will be a long night as they look to wrap up their homestand with a win.

Dallas Stars vs. New York Rangers Preview: 1. Big bruising Bichsel

Lian Bichsel has been taking on the most formidable team since he was called up tonight. It will be an "Are you NHL-Ready exam" for the young Swede tonight. I know the Rangers called up Matt Rempe tonight, so it would be interesting if the two giants dropped the gloves at the AAC tonight. I want to see if DeBoer will take a gamble and have Bichsel defend Panarin to take his offense out of the game tonight. If Bichsel has a highlight-reel match tonight, the Stars should beat the Rangers.

