Lian Bichsel won't have a long stay in Cedar Park this season

The Dallas Stars drafted Lian Bichsel in the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft. The Stars lost Jamie Olesiak to the Seattle Kraken in the expansion draft. Olesiak was a tall defenseman that packed a powerful punch for the Stars on defense. With very few defensemen reaching that height, you must draft or sign those defensemen when they come along. I'm sure when Bichsel fell to the Stars in the first round, Jim Nill was shocked and didn't take long to select.

Bichsel returned to his junior club after spending a brief period of time in Cedar Park to begin the season. He went back to his junior club so he could get more playing time. Nill knew that it was crucial for his development, so he signed off on it, and Bichsel went back overseas. Now that Bichsel is back in America, he showed the Stars that he's so close to becoming an everyday defenseman in the NHL.

Earlier in the offseason, I wrote that Bichsel would benefit from some time in Cedar Park before making his long-awaited NHL debut. Many prospects start in the AHL to polish and develop parts of their game that need work. Luckily for Bichsel, he doesn't have much of his game that needs work. There is an excellent chance he will be with the Stars in the spring if Nils Lundkvist doesn't work out or there is an injury.

Many of the top players on the Dallas Stars started in the AHL. Jamie Benn was one of those players who started out in the AHL. He worked his way up, and now he's the captain. Jake Oettinger is another player who was sent down to the AHL. He was brought up after Braden Holtby got injured and was never sent back down. Oettinger is now the franchise goaltender looking for a long-term extension next summer.

Some Stars food for thought:

2021: Jake Oettinger sent to AHL

2022: Key in stretch run and playoffs

2022: Thomas Harley sent to AHL

2023: Key in stretch run and playoffs

2023 Logan Stakoven sent to AHL

2024: Key in stretch run and playoffs

2024 Lian Bichsel set to AHL

2025: ?? — Bruce LeVine (@BruceLeVinePuck) October 5, 2024

I'm trying to say that it's not the end of the world if a prospect begins their career in the AHL. It doesn't mean he's a terrible player; it just means that they need to improve their game before suiting up at the NHL level. Pete DeBoer wouldn't have sent Bichsel down if he thought he was ready for the NHL. Bichsel will use his time to develop chemistry with the other Stars' prospects while working on the few things keeping him from playing in the NHL. Bichsel will have a short stay in the AHL and should soon be a threat at the NHL level.

