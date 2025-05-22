Comeback kids score five goals in the third period to beat the Oilers

The Dallas Stars took on the Edmonton Oilers in the first game of the Western Conference Finals tonight. Things got off to a rocky start with Leon Draisaitl scoring the game's first goal. However, the Stars returned in the game with a breakaway goal from Tyler Seguin. The Stars took the game over in the third period by scoring three straight power play goals to win 6-3. I didn't think it was possible, but the Stars scored three power play goals tonight. That catapulted them to another series-opening win.

The one thing the Stars have to do is play tighter defense on Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid. I felt bad for Esa Lindell tonight after he got juked out hard by McDavid in the first period. On the other hand, Draisaitl out-maneuvered Wyatt Johnston to score the game's first goal. The Stars can't let either player get free like that throughout this series.

I will credit the Stars for scoring on three of their four power play opportunities tonight. Last season, they did not score one power play goal against the Oilers in the Western Conference Finals. While the Stars did play hard tonight, they need to clean up a lot of stuff to avoid taking a split against the Oilers on home ice. Here are the four takeaways from tonight's win against the Oilers.

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers Recap: 4. Failed power play attempt

That first failed power play attempt shook up the Stars as the first period progressed. You could tell the team couldn't get any momentum after not scoring. It led to Leon Draisaitl with a blazing wrist shot. The Stars can't allow McDavid or Draisaitl to get going, or else it will be a long night for them. You could tell the Stars completely forgot how to play hockey after Draisaitl buried that shot past Oettinger. The Stars can't allow goals to get to their heads that easily. Luckily, they saved themselves in the third period with five goals.

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers Recap: 3. Tyler Seguin got the Stars back in it

I was glad to see Tyler Seguin score his third playoff goal tonight. When the Stars desperately needed a goal, he used his new hips to score on a breakaway attempt. That goal sent everyone back to when Seguin was just a young player in the league. One of the things we mentioned in the storylines of this series was the scoring depth showing up against the Oilers. I will take a Tyler Seguin goal anytime of the night. He would add another goal in the third period to give the Stars a good lead against the Oilers.

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers Recap: 2. Marchment's stupid penalty

Oettinger is about to send Marchment to the International Space Station for his stupid penalty in the second period. It was a needless penalty, and the Oilers converted almost immediately after the puck dropped. That can't happen if the Stars want to advance to the Stanley Cup Finals. You have to be smart with your stick and keep it on the ice. The Stars will win game 1 based on how they played in the third period. However, please stay out of the box from now on.

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers Recap: 1. Giving Edmonton the red carpet treatment

The one thing you can't do against the Oilers is give them too much space to score the puck. That's what makes them dangerous when you collapse on defense like that. Their final 2 goals of the game had so much daylight that they could have had a cup of tea before taking the shot on net. It sounds like I'm crashing out after one game, but this is how Edmonton got through the Golden Knights so fast. The Stars are back at it on Friday night as they take on the Oilers in game 2.

