Connor McDavid and friends take the series lead against the Stars

The Dallas Stars traveled to Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, to take on the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals. After having a terrible Game 2 performance at the American Airlines Center on Friday night, the Stars looked to bounce back against the Oilers. However, Connor McDavid is the best player in hockey right now, and it stinks he can't be in the Eastern Conference. The Oilers went on to win 6-1 over the Stars and take the lead in the series.

It just stinks how the Stars get to the Western Conference Finals and they forget how to play hockey all of a sudden. The Stars need to get out of this funk they are in or else they will be watching the Stanley Cup Finals from home for the third-consecutive year. It's like this team wins one game during this series and they are already looking ahead towards Florida. They need to get back to the basics at practice tomorrow. Here are the four takeaways from the loss this afternoon.

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers Recap: 4. Stars can't blame the refs

The officiating has been terrible throughout the playoffs; the Stars can do nothing about that. What they can do is not allow the Oilers to get up 2-0 while arguing with the refs about the puck going out of bounds and a delay of game penalty. They need to get back out there and work their tail off to get back into the game. While the Stars did that, that extra goal in the first period was enough for the Oilers to win at home this afternoon. All the Stars can do now is tie up the series on Tuesday night to avoid being on the brink of elimination in Dallas.

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers Recap: 3. Scoring depth was missing

It was great to see Robertson score his first goal during the playoffs this year. However, it would have been nice if the Stars could have gotten help from the forward depth they built this season. If the forwards don't show up in the next two games, the Stars will watch the Stanley Cup Finals from home for the third straight season. The Stars can't keep trying to pull off these come-from-behind victories in the third period. That's why the Oilers have dominated the Stars in this series so far.

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers Recap: 2. Connor McDavid is lethal

The fact that the Stars didn't even want to try, and shut down the best player in hockey right now this afternoon, is concerning. There's a reason why McDavid wants to get back to the Stanley Cup Finals: he was one game away from hoisting the Stanley Cup. The Stars are defending him like he's a rookie trying to make an impact in this league. The Stars should be all over him in this series; however, they will allow him to make shots wherever he wants.

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers Recap: 1. First time losing two games in a row in the playoffs

This is the first time this postseason that the Stars have lost two games in a row. This is startling because the Stars usually have great bounce-back performances in the final two periods. However, Skinner and the Oilers were able to prevent them from coming back after Bichsel's goal in the second period. The Stars need to be more urgent in the next two games. They have too many good players to be watching the Stanley Cup Finals with the Oilers playing in it.

