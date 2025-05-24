The Oilers tie series up by snapping the Stars' home winning streak

The Dallas Stars hosted the Edmonton Oilers in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals. Things got off to a bad start tonight when Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored on the power play to make it 1-0. Things only worsened as the game progressed, and the Oilers scored two more goals in the second period. The Oilers would tie the series up at 1 with a 3-0 win over the Dallas Stars. The Stars were getting to Stuart Skinner tonight, but couldn't get the puck past the net.

This reminded me of what happened in game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals in Winnipeg, but in Dallas. Just think about Skinner playing like Connor Hellebuyck tonight. The Stars will be fine after tonight's disappointing loss to the Oilers. The Stars must look at the film on the way to Edmonton and fix their mistakes. The Stars have done a good job of responding after a loss in the postseason. Here are the four takeaways from tonight's loss at the American Airlines Center.

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers Recap: 4. Don't worry about the tick-tack call in the first period

The Dallas Stars were the unfortunate recipients of a penalty that usually gets let go during the postseason. The Oilers were able to capitalize on the power play shortly after the puck drop. Those things happen from time to time. Unfortunately, it affected how the Stars played after the goal, and things didn't work out tonight. The good news is the Stars had a decent first period after giving up the game's first goal. They have to take control of the Edmonton crowd if they want to get back into this series.

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers Recap: 3. Jekyll and Hyde games have to end

I don't know if Stuart Skinner does any playoff magic rituals, but the Jekyll and Hyde performances must stop. It's just how the playoffs go some years. You are mistaken if you think the Oilers would come into tonight's game and allow the Stars to push them around. With their solid home record in the playoffs this season, a split in Dallas is like winning a Game 7 for them. Skinner will do his best to get them back to the Stanley Cup Finals, and he did that tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers Recap: 2. Who cursed Jason Robertson?

Jason Robertson has been snakebitten since coming back from his injury. Someone has to pull him to the side and ask him if he's ready to play in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. I'm not saying he's a bad player, but he didn't look good out there tonight in Game 2. I'd rather have a forward who will give it 100% than a player who's only at 75%. However, you must credit Skinner for playing out of his mind tonight. It's why the Stars were shut out at the American Airlines Center tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers Recap: 1. Stop taking stupid penalties

The score could have been much worse if the Stars continued taking stupid penalties throughout the night. Luckily, the Stars could extinguish the fire from the first power play. However, playing in Edmonton could be costly if the Stars commit stupid penalties up there. That crowd feeds off the momentum, and playing in their barn is hard. The Stars have to play perfectly to win a game in Edmonton. The Stars will be back on Sunday as they take on the Oilers in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

Check out our latest Blackout Dallas Articles