The Dallas Stars look to make it eight-straight wins at home

I did not have a five-goal surge by the Dallas Stars in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. They are the team you don't want to have to defend against with the game right in their grasp. The Stars are looking to carry momentum from Game 1 into tonight's game at the American Airlines Center. The Stars look to win their eighth-straight home game before heading north to Edmonton. The Stars would be in a good position if they could pull off another home win tonight.

However, the Stars must play from the first period to the final buzzer. They got lucky and caught the Oilers off guard in Game 1. They won't make the same mistake two games in a row. I know Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl were fuming after their performances in the final period. I would not be surprised if both players make it their mission tonight to get a split in Dallas before returning to Edmonton. Here are the four keys to Game 2 tonight for the Dallas Stars.

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers Preview: 4. Fire on all cylinders

The Stars must be firing on all cylinders tonight because the Oilers will play mad tonight. I'm sure the Oilers didn't like what happened in the third period on Wednesday night. McDavid and Draisaitl will make it their mission tonight to win Game 2 on the road. The Stars can't wait for the third period to pull off another heroic comeback. They need to take the energy out of the Oilers early tonight. Making the Oilers depressed is the only way the Stars will slow them down tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers Preview: 3. Feed the Moose

I will credit the Oilers for slowing down Mikko Rantanen in Game 1. This allowed other players on the Stars' roster to score some goals and gain some momentum heading into Game 2 tonight. Rantanen is going to be another key to the game tonight because the Stars need his ability to take over if the game goes sideways. I'm sure a couple of Rantanen goals would go a long way against a hungry Oilers team looking to get their revenge on the Florida Panthers.

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers Preview: 2. Shut down McDavid and Draisaitl

Both of these players are going to be a pain in the butt to deal with tonight. McDavid and Draisaitl are like Batman and Robin for the Oilers. They were one of the top-scoring duos in the entire NHL this season. I expect both of them to be firing on all cylinders tonight if they want to get the split heading back to Edmonton tomorrow. The Stars can't allow either player to find the back of the net tonight and spark their offense. Allowing the Oilers to get the split on the road could be bad news heading back to Edmonton.

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers Preview: 1. Be the Otter

Jake Oettinger was incredible in Game 1 on Wednesday night. Give credit to him for not freaking out after giving up the first goal of the game. Oettinger has been an X-Factor for the Stars in this series, and I don't expect it to stop. He's auditioning to be the starting goaltender in the 2026 Winter Olympics and will do anything to earn that nomination. The Stars' defense needs to help him by ensuring he doesn't take too many shots by the end of each period. Managing Oettinger's workload will help him remain calm tonight.

