Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers spoil Rantanen's Dallas Stars debut 5-4

I wonder if it's considered legal for the Dallas Stars to buy FlexSeal at the store and if it does not count against the salary cap. The defense was utterly absent in tonight's 5-4 loss to the Edmonton Oilers. That was an atrocious game by the rest of the team for quitting after the Oilers took over the game. The Stars had a good chance at getting away with the win. When Connor McDavid took over the game in the second period, it was over for Dallas.

I was happy to see the Stars score three goals in the third period to attempt a comeback. However, the lack of defense caused the Stars to lose tonight. That's not the performance you want from the favorite team to win the Stanley Cup this season. Tonight's effort would earn you a one-way ticket out of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. I would burn the tapes and move on to play Vancouver tomorrow night. Here are the four takeaways from tonight's loss to the Oilers.

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers Recap: 4. Oilers caught Dallas off guard

No trade deadline acquisition is going to be able to fix the Stars. No trade acquisition will fix the Stars, allowing their opponent to score shortly after they score a goal. Just because Wyatt Johnston scored the first goal of the game tonight didn't mean you could take the rest of the night off. The Oilers pounced on that opportunity and had a 3-1 lead in the second period. Oettinger looked utterly off while the defense didn't even bother to help him. Forget winning the Stanley Cup if the Stars play like that in the playoffs.

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers Recap: 3. Mikko Rantanen recorded his first point and goal as a Star

It didn't take long for Rantanen to introduce himself to the Stars fanbase. He recorded a secondary assist on Wyatt Johnston's power-play goal. In the first period, Rantanen used his body and gave the top line some fantastic looks for goals to begin the game. We will see his dominant side once Rantanen gets used to wearing Victory Green. He scored his first goal as a Dallas Star in the third period. He played great tonight despite having only one practice. He will be fine playing for the Stars for the next eight years.

THERE IT IS!



RANTANEN IS GETS HIS FIRST AS A STAR ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/nf8X883b3o — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) March 9, 2025

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers Recap: 2. Esa Lindell is in some pain

Esa Lindell took a shot on the knee and was slow to get up tonight. With Miro Heiskanen out until April, the Stars can't afford to use another defenseman to an injury. i'm sure it was just a stinger and he will play tomorrow night against the Vancouver Canucks. To add insult to injury, Hintz left the game after taking a puck to the face in the second period. It's time for everyone to wear a face shield and bubble wrap for the remainder of the season. The fans make the rules; I don't

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers Recap: 1. McDavid is that dude

There is nothing you can do to stop Connor McDavid from scoring on you. He's just the best player in the entire NHL. He created the first goal the Oilers scored tonight. He would turn on the jets in the second period to score the fourth on a beautiful backhand goal. What was Illya Lybushkin supposed to do on the fourth goal: throw the kitchen sink at McDavid? Stars are back in action tomorrow night as they take on the Vancouver Canucks. Throw the tape in the trash and move on from tonight's terrible loss.

