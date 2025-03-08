Here's what Mikko Rantanen should focus on in his first game in a Stars uniform

The Dallas Stars made national headlines yesterday by winning the NHL Trade Deadline in the Western Conference. Their nuclear trade for Mikko Rantanen soared the Stars to becoming the favorites to win the Stanley Cup this season. Jim Nill told the NHL and the Dallas Sports community that he's "all in" to win the Stanley Cup this season. The fanbase is very excited to see Rantanen make his Dallas Stars debut against the Edmonton Oilers.

I'm sure Rantanen has a lot of nerves about suiting up in Victory Green tonight. He knows the Stars are hoping that he can help take the franchise to the Stanley Cup Finals this season. He wants to make the perfect first impression for the Stars' fanbase. However, Rantanen doesn't need to do that tonight. Fans should like him to ease into the game tonight and develop chemistry. Here are some things that Rantanen should do in his Stars debut against the Oilers tonight.

Mikko Rantanen Debut: 3. Do your thing on offense

One of the things that I want Rantanen to do tonight is develop offense the way he's been doing it his entire career. The Stars have done a good job of generating offense in the opposing team's zone. He's the type of player you want to be selfish because he knows how to find the back of the net. Pete DeBoer shouldn't draw up any plays. Just let him create shooting lanes for Roope Hintz and Jason Robertson. Yes, it will take some time for Hintz and Robertson to adjust to playing with him. However, feed him the puck and get out of the way.

Mikko Rantanen Debut: 2. Develop chemistry with Hintz

This should be a no-brainer since Hintz and Rantanen have played with each other. With the playoffs right around the corner, DeBoer should try to give them a lot of ice time together to develop chemistry. Can you imagine a dangerous duo of Hintz and Rantanen? I'm ready to see their chemistry on the ice blossom for the rest of the regular season. This could end up being the one-two punch the Stars needed against the Oilers last season.

Mikko Rantanen Debut: 1. Just have fun

The last thing he needs to do tonight against the Oilers is relax and have fun. It's not the end of the world if he doesn't record a goal or an assist tonight. I like seeing NHL hockey players have fun with their teammates on the ice. It's just not a business or an organization they are playing for. It's developing friendships with other players who love the game of hockey. I want to see him develop that chemistry and have fun more than anything tonight. Best of luck to Mikko in his first game as a Dallas Star tonight.

