The Dallas Stars and Carolina Hurricanes agreed to trade for Mikko Rantanen

Well, I was about ready to go to bed when Elliotte Friedman decided to drop a colossal bombshell involving the Dallas Stars. It's reported that trade talks with the Carolina Hurricanes and the Dallas Stars are heating up. This news comes with the Trade Deadline later today. This would be a massive trade for the Dallas Stars, as they are looking to go all in and win the Stanley Cup this season. This is hours after the Colorado Avalanche got fleeced for Brock Nelson.

I did not think the Stars would even consider trading for Rantanen. Two weeks ago, we discussed what it would be like if Rantanen signed with the Stars this offseason. I did not expect this trade to go down until later this year. Your guess is as good as mine as to why Jim Nill is going the offensive trade route instead of getting defensive depth in case Miro Heiskanen can't play in the first round.

At 11:29 AM this morning, Elliotte Friedman reported that Dallas and Carolina have agreed to a trade for Mikko Rantanen. Mikko would sign an 8-year, 96 million-dollar extension to remain with the Dallas Stars past this season. The Stars are trading Logan Stankoven, two first-round picks, and two third-round picks for the proven Finnish wing. That was much less than anyone expected the Stars to trade for Rantanen. The Stars might have fleeced the Carolina Hurricanes when looking back on this trade a decade from now.

MIKKO RANTANEN TRADED TO THE DALLAS STARS ⭐️🚨



As part of the deal, Rantanen will sign an 8-year, $12M AAV extension in Dallas, first reported by @FriedgeHNIC

I do hope this trade doesn't discourage Stankoven. He gave 110% effort every night on the ice for the Stars this season. Nill probably wasn't happy with the lack of offensive production and wanted to upgrade that part of the roster. Stankoven is going to have a fabulous NHL career with the Carolina Hurricanes. He will fit in with Carolina due to the effort he gives every game. I wish him nothing but the best with his future endeavors in the NHL.

This trade dramatically helps Dallas in terms of scoring depth for the playoffs. Imagine how good this team will be when Tyler Seguin returns from his injury in April. There won't be one Western Conference team that would want to go up against the Stars in the first round of the playoffs. The Roope Hintz-Jason Robertson-Mikko Rantanen line will be one of the best lines ever assembled in modern-day hockey. Opposing goaltenders are already quaking in their skates right now.

Before we grade the trade, we want to see how Rantanen fits in with the team. I don't know his status for the game tomorrow against Edmonton. The Stars might want to give him a practice or two before playing in a game. He will play on the road trip before the Stars play Winnipeg. That will be a game to watch on this upcoming road trip. Blackout Dallas will have a preview of the games on the upcoming road trip. For now, grab a beer later tonight and celebrate that TSN talked about the Dallas Stars on their network for more than five minutes today.

