Can the Finnish Mafia persuade Mikko Rantanen to sign in Dallas this summer

I cannot believe the 2024-25 NHL regular season is wrapping up in a month and a half. It's been a whirlwind of excitement in Dallas, minus the Miro Heiskanen and Tyler Seguin injury. The Stars have found out they have a wrecking ball on the blue line with Lian Bichsel. I cannot wait until his first full season in the NHL. He is like Jamie Oleksiak but with more grit and physicality to his game. The future is bright with all the Stars' young talent on their roster.

I know it doesn't say in the title, but we are doing a second What If: Dallas Stars edition article. This series is based on the streaming show Marvel: What If. It's a show on Disney+ that explores different scenarios in different Marvel universes. The show could have been in production if the producers had listened to the fanbase's ideas, but I digress. Today, we will look at the possibility of the Stars signing Mikko Rantanen over the summer.

I know we are still in the middle of the regular season, with the playoffs in reach. However, this would be an enticing free agency signing this summer. Just imagine him partnered with Roope Hintz and Miro Heiskanen. The Stars could be a scoring threat next season if they can convince him to sign a cheap contract that doesn't break the bank. I know Stars fans, especially Finnish-based fans, would be wrapped around The Hangar to buy his jersey. Let's take a look at the possibility of him playing in Dallas.

Mikko Rantanen in Dallas: Pros to him signing here

Rantanen would be like adding another Roope Hintz to the team. While he's not a center like Roope Hintz, putting him on the right wing would complement the top line. A Jason Robertson, Roope Hintz, and Mikko Rantanen line would pay dividends for the Stars as they compete for the Stanley Cup. He would be the missing player many reporters have mentioned, which could be the final piece that Dallas has been looking for to get past the Western Conference Finals.

Mikko Rantanen in Dallas: Cons to him signing here

Some wonder if he would ask for a ridiculous amount to sign in Dallas. That's why the Colorado Avalanche shipped him off to the Carolina Hurricanes. I'm sure there will be a bidding war amongst eliminated playoff teams this summer for his services. If the Stars were to sign him, it would take away from giving all the young talent extensions like Jim Nill has mentioned. The Stars have Thomas Harley, Wyatt Johnston, and Jason Robertson looking for new deals here shortly.

Mikko Rantanen in Dallas: Conclusion

In my honest opinion, if the Stars were to sacrifice one of the young players for a Stanley Cup Championship, they would regret it down the road. The young talent the Stars have on their roster is worth investing in. It would be awesome to see Rantanen in a Stars jersey, getting revenge on the Colorado Avalanche. However, Emil Hemming could be ready to join the Finnish Mafia ranks. Let's invest in the young talent rather than rolling the dice on an All-Star wing.

