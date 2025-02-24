Emil Hemming is starting to show a lot of promise with the Barrie Colts

The NHL Draft is one of those events where hockey fans could boo or cheer their team based on who they draft in the first round. North American defenseman E.J. Emery was the player I was hoping the Stars would draft with their first-round pick last summer. However, Dallas Stars Owner Tom Gaglardi and General Manager Jim Nill had other plans with that pick instead. They drafted Emil Hemming with the 29th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. It confused some Stars fans when the team had defensive issues to solve.

The team was eliminated in the Western Conference Finals last season because of a lack of defense. They didn't have an aggressive defense, and Emery could have solved the issue a few seasons later. The Stars drafted a wing that had the potential to be great with his wrister. The Dallas Stars assigned him to play with the Barrie Colts and a few of their other up-and-coming prospects. It was the right thing to do because it would help him prepare for the fast-paced game here in North America.

At the beginning of the season, Hemming was less than noticeable on the ice. There were games where the other Stars' prospects shone brighter than Hemming. Now, this is Hemming's first season away from Finland. It does take time to adjust to a new setting and environment. As the season progressed, it was starting to look like Hemming would be a bust because he wasn't producing much offense for the Colts. It did start looking like Nill might have taken a massive whiff with his latest first-round draft pick.

Through 49 games, Hemming has recorded 16 goals and 23 assists. Now, he's developing and progressing the way Nill wanted him to. I'm guessing it took him some time to get used to the new system and environment. Fans should know he will probably return to the Barrie Colts next season. I don't think the Stars will promote him to Cedar Park based on his production in the second half of the season. He still has a lot of work to develop before even considering Cedar Park.

His confidence will be elite like Wyatt Johnston, and he can skip the development curve altogether. I'm sure Hemming will be in the minor league system until he's 21 before being moved to Cedar Park. The last thing Nill wants to do is promote him prematurely, and his confidence will be completely shattered. Barrie is a great junior club with remarkable development success. Let the coaches work on him before Neil Graham coaches him if he's still around Cedar Park.

Sometimes a prospect needs time to develop his game and that's what Nill wants Hemming to do this season. It could take a couple more based on how he's progressing now. There's no need to rush the junior member of the Finnish Mafia. It isn't a race to put prospects into the league to convince players to join a franchise. Hemming can make the NHL and be a difference-maker for Dallas. Hemming can turn into a home-run draft pick based on what's transpiring with the Barrie Colts now.

Check out our other Dallas Stars Prospect Articles