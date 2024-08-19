Dallas Stars What If Edition: Yaroslav Askarov and Jake Oettinger team up
By Brian Sweet
Before I get to the main part of this article, let me be clear about something. I know that the Stars are completely out on Askarov. Other NHL teams have more to offer to the Predators for Askarov's services. As i catch up on Marvel's What If Disney+ series, I wonder what it would be like to have Askarov back up Oettinger in Dallas. Would the Dallas Stars be better off or a lot worse? Lets look at what life would look like If Askarov was Oettinger's backup goaltender.
For those who missed the news on Monday, Nashville's top goalie prospect requested a trade from the organization. I don't blame him after watching Juuse Saros get the Brinks truck earlier this offseason. The starting goaltender position has been filled in Nashville for the next eight seasons. Askarov might be able to be the backup goaltender for a lot of organizations based on his stats with the Milwaukee Admirals last season.
While the Stars are out of the trade sweepstakes for him, you can only imagine what it would be like to have two goaltenders you could interchange when one needs a rest. Askarov had a .911 save percentage with the Admirals last season. He did play only two games with the Predators last season, but his save percentage in those two games was solid. It only makes you wonder why the Predators don't promote him as a backup goaltender this upcoming season. He's shown he can play in the NHL.
If Askarov was traded to the Stars, Oettinger could take multiple nights off if he wanted to. It would allow him to be at that 50-55 regular season game range in time for the postseason. However, Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill went with a more experienced backup goaltender by signing Casey DeSmith to a three-year deal earlier this offseason. They also just signed Magnus Hellburg as the "injury insurance" goaltender. That would eliminate Dallas trading for Askarov.
The Predators will find Askarov a new home before the season starts. It just stinks it won't be with the Dallas Stars. I think he would be an outstanding backup goaltender for Oettinger. It's just one of those "what if" daydreams you get as a hockey writer. DeSmith is an excellent backup goaltender and will give Oettinger a break when needed. However, it's okay to wonder if the Stars could have created a larceny trade with a divisional opponent and have the best goaltender tandem in the Central Division.