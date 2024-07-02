Dallas Stars underwhelm fans with day one free agent signings
By Brian Sweet
Yesterday felt like a massive gut punch to Stars' fans from the front office. If you want an analogy, It's like going to Walmart and asking your mom for Cocoa Puffs and receiving Malt-O-Meal Cocoa Dyno Bites. There was one signing we will get to in a moment that had some fans blowing steam like Anger from Inside Out. Reigning General Manager of the Year Jim Nill didn't give any insuring answers to the press as well. Let's look at some of the new Stars you'll see on the ice next season.
Dallas Stars 2024 Free Agent Signing: Matt Dumba
Most Stars fans were livid that the Stars signed Matt Dumba to a two-year deal. For those who might have forgotten, he's the player who gave Joe Pavelski a concussion two seasons ago in the playoffs. While he does bring the physicality the Stars lacked last season, it might backfire in the locker room. Most players in the locker room were there when he knocked out Joe Pavelski. It will be interesting to see if those players forgive Dumba and work with him to bring home the Stanley Cup.
Dallas Stars 2024 Free Agent Signing: Casey DeSmith
Fans should have realized that Scott Wedgewood wasn't returning to the Stars. Nill did his best and signed Casey DeSmith to a three-year deal. This name came out of the blue yesterday as reporters and fans looked at cheaper options in the two-year range. He will be a good backup goaltender for the Stars. While his .896 save percentage with the Vancouver Canucks isn't pleasant, it's a great value while the Stars solve their goaltending depth.
Dallas Stars 2024 Free Agent Signing: Ilya Lyubushkin
This signing ended up being the worst yesterday. I have nothing against Ilya Lyubushkin because he's a great player and a competitor. It was the worst signing because Lyubushkin is under contract for the next three seasons in Victory Green. Lyubushkin doesn't have an offensive game that will translate into what the Stars are trying to do. Hopefully, he will prove Stars wrong by bringing the physicality, but he will unlikely contribute goals.
Dallas Stars 2024 Free Agent Signing: Matt Duchene
The Stars bring one of three familiar faces from their team last season. Matt Duchene returns for another season in the Victory Green. Matt Duchene is the player that unlocked Tyler Seguin's offense last season. This was a great free-agent signing as the Stars keep the second line together. Duchene was one of eight players that scored over 20 goals for the Stars last season. Dutchy will play his butt off to get to the Stanley Cup Finals and hopefully raises the cup for the first time in his career.
Dallas Stars 2024 Free Agent Signing: Sam Steel
This was one of the first signings that was announced on Sunday night. Steel re-discovered his game and became a defensive monster on the fourth line. The Stars didn't extend him a qualifying offer, but fans knew he would be coming back because of how much of an impact he had on the fourth line. Look for Steel to contribute more in his second season in a Victory Green sweater next season.
Dallas Stars 2024 Free Agent Signing: Nils Lundkvist
The final player from last year's team that is coming back is Nils Lundkvist. This signing feels weird because of the lack of playing time Lundkvist had last season. He was traded for a first-round pick, but the Stars should have cut ties with him. Pete DeBoer doesn't have much confidence in him. He will probably be fighting for a roster spot with Lian Bichsel, who has a good shot of making the roster next season.
Dallas Stars 2024 Free Agent Signing: Braden Smith
Braden Smith is the final signing of the day. Smith played the last two seasons with the New Jersey Devils. His signing feels like he will play the role of Joel Hanley this season as the seventh defenseman. He could also make the roster and get tons of playing time, depending on how he does during training camp. Nill was smart by signing him on a cheap two-way deal. It will be interesting to see what these players bring to the roster next season.