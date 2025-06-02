Could the Dallas Stars trade this key player this offseason?

Man, it feels like the Dallas Stars got eliminated just yesterday, and already the trade rumors are starting to swirl around the franchise again. Jason Robertson was named as a possible trade target this afternoon, and some heads have already turned based on how good of a player he is when he's healthy. While he doesn't have the best postseason performances, he's a monster during the regular season. Here's why Stars fans should take today's rumor with a grain of salt unless someone great gets put on the trading block as well.

First off, I'm actually kind of surprised that his name in a potential trade target this offseason. With how well he plays with Roope Hintz, you figure the Stars want to keep that chemistry going next season as well. However, when you sign a huge name like Mikko Rantanen, you need to clear some cap space up to retain some great players for next season as well. So i'm kind of conflicted on the report that was announced a while ago.

SenShots Site Expert Jake Ferraro already thinks that Robertson would be a great trade target for the Senators this offseason. Shane Pinto, Drake Batherson, and Michael Amadio would be trade targets the Stars might look at if they do decide to move Robertson to the Senators. However, I have another trade target in mind that might work in conjunction with the amount of Robertson's contract and would be a Star for a while if they traded for Jonathan Marchessault.

I know Marchessault is in the division, and it might not be wise to trade for him. However, the Stars could use a gritty wing to replace Robertson in the lineup. I think Marchessault could help the Stars become a scoring threat in the playoffs next season and could be another missing piece for the Stars to return to the Stanley Cup Finals since 2020. While I don't think the Stars would want Robertson in the division haunting them like Rantanen is haunting the Avalanche, it could be a good trade target for the Stars.

If you want my honest opinion on a potential trade candidate on the Stars' roster, it would be Mason Marchment or Matt Dumba. Both have expiring contracts, which can entice teams to take them. Those would be my ideal trade candidates this offseason for the Dallas Stars. I don't see the Stars trading Robertson away unless an excellent trade came along and Jim Nill agreed to it. For those who were hoping I would be on board for trading Robertson, I am if the price is right (no game show pun intended).

For right now, let's just enjoy the Texas Stars as they play Game 3 against the Abbotsford Canucks later tonight. The Stars have some excellent prospects, such as Matej Blumel, who could be on the Stars' roster next season. There's still some Texas Hockey to watch tonight on FloSports. If Robertson gets traded this offseason to alleviate cap space, so be it. Maybe Nill finds a way to improve the team while clearing cap space from the Mikko Rantanen signing.

