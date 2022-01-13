Critical Engine Failure: Marchment's goal lifts Stars past the Jets 3-1

This afternoon, the Dallas Stars took on the Winnipeg Jets in a big Central Division matchup at the American Airlines Center. When Jake Oettinger and Connor Hellebuyck face off against each other, you will leave the game knowing you were entertained. Oettinger's first assist of the season helped Mason Marchment score the game-winning goal in the 3-1 win over the Jets. This was a statement win over one of the elite teams in the Western Conference.

While beating the Jets on home ice is sweet, we must discuss the power play again. Going 0-5 on the power play this afternoon is no bueno. The Stars have too much talent not to convert at least three into goals. Even though Pete DeBoer said he was satisfied with the power play after the game, the fanbase might not feel the same way. Here are the three takeaways from this afternoon's win against the Jets.

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets Recap: 3. First period start

I was actually really impressed with how the Stars performed after the opening puck drop. Even though it allowed Winnipeg to score their only goal of the game. That's the type of aggression the Stars must have against the elite teams they have left on their schedule. The other thing I noticed was how the Stars fixed their mistakes from the first game against the Jets. The season series against the Jets is tied at one each going into the final two games against each other during the regular season.

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets Recap: 2. Jake Oettinger

After allowing that goal in the first period, the Otter was lights out for the remainder of the game. He made a case to be the starting goaltender for the United States team for the Four Nations tournament. Jim Nill was smart to lock him down for another eight seasons. The Stars won't have to look for a new franchise goaltender. I'm also happy that Oettinger had some help from his teammates today. When that happens, Oettinger is a tough goaltender to score against. He even got his boops after the game.

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets Recap: 1. Mason Marchment

That was one of the filthiest goals from a Stars player this season. Marchment's game-winning goal came at the right time in the third period. If that doesn't get him consideration for Canada's team, I will have articles about why he shouldn't have been snubbed. Nill might want to consider re-signing Marchment to a new deal. It seems like he's found his role with the Stars and is contributing to their success this year. Now, the Stars travel to take on a familiar team in a new location.

