Dagger 22 Ready: Mavrik Bourque makes season debut against Sharks

The Dallas Stars will have another change to their lineup due to injuries. Mavrik "Dagger 22" Bourque will replace Tyler Seguin in the lineup tonight as they take on the wounded San Jose Sharks. For those hoping to catch a glimpse of Logan Stankoven vs. Macklin Celebrini, you'll have to wait since he's on the IR. The good news is that Stankoven can add more to his Calder Trophy resume tonight while Celebrini is injured. I wish Celebrini the best of luck when he returns to the ice.

In other related Dallas Stars news, Alexander Petrovic was recalled this morning due to Matt Dumba's injury. With the Stars playing so much in the next couple of weeks, having Petrovic up in case of another injury was the more intelligent move over recalling Lian Bichsel. He will get his opportunity later in the season, but with the tough schedule, Petrovic was the right player. Here are the three keys of the game tonight against the San Jose Sharks.

Dallas Stars vs. San Jose Sharks Preview: 3. Don't let their record fool you

The one thing I cannot stress enough tonight is the Stars taking their foot off the gas pedal. Even though the Sharks' record is terrible, that doesn't mean the Stars can take the night off and attempt to win the game. One of the most dangerous teams in the NHL is a desperate one and the Sharks will do anything to get in the win column. The Stars can't afford to take the night off against the Sharks. If the Stars play sixty minutes and have the lead at the end of those minutes, the Stars can win the game tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. San Jose Sharks Preview: 2. Shut down Tyler Toffoli

The Stars must shut down Tyler Toffoli to win tonight's matchup against the San Jose Sharks. Toffoli is the Shark's top goal scorer; he has scored a goal and recorded an assist early this season. With Cerebini out with an injury tonight, I would expect the San Jose Sharks to use him to generate some offense. Oettinger needs his teammates' help to ensure he doesn't score tonight. If they can shut down Toffoli, the Stars should win the game tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. San Jose Sharks Preview: 1. Dagger 22 standing by

Bourque will be in the lineup for the first time this season tonight. I don't know which line he will be paired with yet. I hope that he's paired with Stankoven and Jamie Benn. Bourque and Stankoven had great chemistry down in the AHL together last season, and hopefully, they can recreate that tonight. The Stars must find ways to get Bourque the puck often tonight because he could be a key player. If the Stars ensure Bourque receives the puck and he can record a goal, the Stars should win tonight's game.

