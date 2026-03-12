Dallas gets ready for a Western Conference Final rematch tonight against Edmonton

Nothing like a week of playing two teams that the Stars have played in the Western Conference Finals. The Stars were able to scrape by the Vegas Golden Knights this past Tuesday night. With how good the goaltending was, it was great to see Dallas crash the net and score on two great chances. Now the Stars take on the Edmonton Oilers tonight in a rematch of the Western Conference Finals from last season. I'm sure the Stars are tired of hearing their name tied with the Oilers.

The Stars are going to be short-handed tonight with Mikko Rantanen, Roope Hintz, and Radek Faksa out of the lineup. What will be interesting to watch in tonight's contest between the two teams is how the Stars will get some offense going. The Stars have relied on their bottom two lines to provide offense in the past five games. It's time for the other lines to get their scoring on. Here are the four keys of the game tonight if Dallas wants to continue their win streak.

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers Preview: 4. Just get to the front of the net

The Dallas Stars need to get to the front of the net and overwhelm their goaltender. It worked against Adin Hill the other night and against the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday night. Dallas can score at any point in the game. They need to ambush the front of the net and create scoring chances. I don't want to see the offense the Stars faced in the Western Conference Finals last season. Let the offense loose and have fun tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers Preview: 3. Time for Phenomenotter

Jake Oettinger surely silenced a lot of his critics on Tuesday night after giving up a goal to Jack Eichel. That's the type of Phenomenotter the Stars need against the Oilers tonight. All he needs to do is relax and do his thing. His teammates also need to step it up and help him out by eliminating second-chance opportunities. Dallas can pull off the win tonight if Jake is focused and the team eliminates those extra scoring opportunities.

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers Preview: 2. Shutting down Mr. Canada

Although we appreciate Connor McDavid's efforts against the Colorado Avalanche the other night, he needs to be shut down tonight. The Stars are within striking distance of the top of the Central Division, and we need to make sure he doesn't ruin those chances. I would really like to see Tyler Myers and Lian Bichsel have some fun tonight and rough him up some. If the Stars can slow down McDavid tonight, they should come away with the big win at home tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers Preview: 1. Top two lines need to score tonight

The Stars have been lucky to get offense from their bottom-two forward pairings. While I don't mind them getting in on the fun, we need everyone getting in on the fun. That means players like Jason Robertson and Wyatt Johnston scoring at even strength. I know Rantanen and Hintz aren't in the lineup and it stinks. However, it's not the time to worry about them with the Stars in striking distance of the Colorado Avalanche.