Jake Oettinger quieted social media in tonight's 2-1 win over the Golden Knights

The Dallas Stars hosted the Vegas Golden Knights at the American Airlines Center for Mexican Heritage Night. The Stars were a bit tired coming out of the gate in the first period. However, once the game picked up, the Stars kept pace with Vegas. Sometimes you have to overdrive the front of the net to score goals, and it helped Dallas beat the Golden Knights. However, that wasn't the main takeaway from tonight's game. Something even bigger happened for the Stars.

Jake Oettinger was lights out after giving up the first goal of the game to Jack Eichel. Jake shut everyone up who was complaining about his game from last Friday night against the Colorado Avalanche. That's the Oettinger that the fanbase knows and loves. There will be nights when Oettinger needs some extra help from his teammates. He definitely got that tonight as the game moved along. Here are the four takeaways from tonight's win over the Golden Knights.

Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights Recap: 4. First period went as expected

One thing that you will see when the Vegas Golden Knights and the Dallas Stars play is a low-scoring affair. That's how the first period was for twenty minutes. Both goaltenders were on their game, and both defenses didn't allow offenses to get set up in their respective zones. Nothing the Stars could really do to overcome how Vegas was on defense. These periods are going to happen when the Stanley Cup Playoffs roll around shortly. Might as well get used to them now.

Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights Recap: 3. Did anyone decide to guard Jack Eichel?

Jack Eichel opened up the scoring tonight with a goal that should have been saved. Apparently, players didn't read their scouting reports before tonight's game. That would be the number one player I would have double-teamed. There's no reason that he should be that wide open for an easy goal. The Stars can't do anything about it now except do better when the Stars play them a couple of Sundays from now.

Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights Recap: 2. Drive to the net

That fourth line loves going right at the goaltender. It's how the Stars tied the game at 1 in the second period. Oskar Back got another goal to add to his total this season. I wish the other three lines the Stars would adapt to what the fourth line is doing right now. They are just driving to the front of the net, and it's why they have been generating scoring chances for Dallas. It might be the only way the Stars can defend home ice against Edmonton on Thursday.

Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights Recap: 1. What does an Otter need to do to get some help?

Jake Oettinger held the Stars in the game tonight. While he did give up one to Eichel, he made five grade-A saves after that while his teammates weren't even trying to get the puck down the ice to score. I know a lot of fans were complaining about Oettinger after last Friday's game against the Avalanche, and about how he finished it. Tonight was a completely different story, but he didn't get help from his teammates. The Edmonton Oilers will be in town on Thursday night.