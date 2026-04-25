Dallas has a very tough decision to make once Roope Hintz is healthy

The Dallas Stars entered their first-round series against the Minnesota Wild with a couple of injuries that players were nursing. Roope Hintz was one of those players who was still trying to make a comeback to help the Stars make the second round of the playoffs this season. However, once the Stars have a completely healthy roster, this rookie might end up being the victim of it. Here's why the Stars have a good problem once the team is completely healthy.

Arttu Hyry was called up after Roope Hintz got injured against the Colorado Avalanche. He's been a great player since being called up, especially in the past two games of this opening series. You have radio announcers like Bruce LeVine saying that he's doing so well that it might be tough to take him out of the lineup once players are back to normal. He's doing so great defensively that I bet you Glen Gulutzan is regretting not having him in the lineup for Game 1, even though the game was really out of reach.

That's what I love about the Stars and their prospect depth. The Stars can easily call someone up and insert them into the lineup in case of an injury. Cameron Hughes was another one of those prospects who really helped out the Stars when they had an issue with forward injuries. He even scored his first-career NHL goal. Jim Nill has done a good job of making sure the Stars aren't out of the fight when injuries start to pile up.

Now, I'm sure that once Hintz is healthy, he's going to be put into the lineup, and I doubt that Gulutzan is going to pull Justin Hryckowian from the lineup. That means Hyry is more than likely going to be a victim once the lineup is completely healthy, unless Gulutzan believes Hyry gives the Stars the best chance of winning the hockey game. It's one of those things that's good for any hockey franchise navigating the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Hintz is already out this afternoon and most likely Tuesday night when the Stars return home to the American Airlines Center for Game 5. That's pretty understandable since he just started skating on Thursday. I don't think that Hintz will be available for the remainder of the series against the Wild unless they are on the brink of elimination. That's just my two cents on when Hintz will be back in the lineup. For now, it's good that Hyry is getting playoff experience, because you know Dallas will fight to get back in next season.

Hyry will most likely be in the lineup this afternoon against the Wild. He's too good defensively to take him out of the game this afternoon. The Stars have a good chance of putting the Wild on the brink of elimination this afternoon, and why would the Stars decide to change the lineup when it's working? Let's see what happens this afternoon against the Wild and see if the Stars will have the luxury to keep him in the lineup when everyone is healthy.