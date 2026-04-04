Dallas looks to achieve a huge confidence-boosting win against the Avalanche

Talk about a game of epic proportions this afternoon at the American Airlines Center. The Colorado Avalanche are in a good position to win the Presidents Trophy this season and could end up winning it in the next couple of games. However, with a win here this afternoon, the Dallas Stars would win the season series against the Avalanche. That would be a huge confidence booster for the entire team as the Stanley Cup Playoffs inch even closer.

Jake Oettinger is on cloud 9 after throwing out the first pitch at the Texas Rangers home opener yesterday. Fans celebrated his shutout against the Winnipeg Jets from this past Thursday night. While I'm sure Jake wanted to play this afternoon, Casey DeSmith gets the start in goal. Can the Stars get another huge confidence-boosting win here this afternoon? Here are the four keys to the game this afternoon against the Avalanche.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Preview: 4. Don't let your guard down

Just because Cale Makar is not in the lineup doesn't mean the Avalanche is any less deadlier. Nathan MacKinnon and others plan to chip in and make sure that Makar's absence isn't noticed. Dallas needs to come into this game as if the Avalanche has a completely healthy roster. It will help Dallas when they get to the playoffs, so they won't think they are above the competition. If the Stars come into this game focused, they should beat the Avalanche this morning.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Preview: 3. Help Smitty

Jake had an amazing performance on Thursday night and will be taking a nap on the bench. The Colorado Avalanche are going to be a tougher opponent and will stop at nothing to make sure that DeSmith doesn't get a shutout this afternoon. A win this afternoon would help DeSmith get ready in case Oettinger gets injured in the postseason or if he gets pulled from the game. Help out DeSmith and get those two points today.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Preview: 2. Shut down MacKinnon

You all know that Nathan MacKinnon is going to be firing on all cylinders this afternoon. He knows the Stars are wounded right now and will take advantage of the Stars' forwards. Dallas needs to make sure that he isn't allowed to touch the puck because he's one of the most dangerous players in the league this season. I have a great deal of respect for his game and know the damage MacKinnon can do on any given day. Shut him down and win the season series.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Preview: 1. Be assertive

I don't want to see the Stars come into this game and be conservative. This is not the time to be saving energy with the playoffs right around the corner. The Stars should treat today's game as if it were the Stanley Cup Playoffs. There could be a chance. The Stars and the Avalanche end up playing each other in the second round, and this feels like a dress rehearsal. Dallas can't decide to take the day off because that would send a message to the Minnesota Wild that the Stars aren't taking the playoffs seriously.