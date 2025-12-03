Dallas looks to put last night in the rearview mirror against the Devils

The Dallas Stars had a rough game against the New York Rangers last night. While they still managed to get a point in overtime, it was rough for another reason. Glenn Gulutzan announced today that Tyler Seguin tore his ACL and will miss the remainder of the regular season. That's like a gut-punching blow to his career after he came back from his hip injury. I feel bad for him because it seemed like he was starting to find his stride in the lineup again.

However, the Stars can't take the day to mourn his absence. They still have a game to play against the New Jersey Devils tonight. They are taking on the third-best team in the Metropolitan Division and one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. The Stars better be well-rested because the Devils are firing on all cylinders and will bring their best tonight. Here are the four keys to tonight's contest between the Dallas Stars and the New Jersey Devils.

Dallas Stars vs. New Jersey Devils Preview: 4. Win it for Tyler

All the Stars can do is win tonight's game, so Tyler knows they will carry on without him. I'm not trying to sound harsh, but last night might be the final game we've seen lastSeguin in a Stars' uniform. I'm sure Seguin will still be around the rink for the remainder of the season and next year, being a voice in the locker room, but the Stars have to win tonight's game for Tyler. Win tonight's game for Tyler, and let's win a Stanley Cup so he can retire a champion.

Dallas Stars vs. New Jersey Devils Preview: 3. Help Jake

I'm sure Jake Oettinger will have some lingering sniffles from his illness that caused him to sit out last night in the Big Apple. The Stars can't allow second-chance opportunities to find the back of the net against the Devils tonight. I want to see the Stars make it a collective effort to find the puck after the Devils take a shot on goal and clear it out of the zone. Oettinger needs a strong game to represent Team USA at the Winter Olympics.

Dallas Stars vs. New Jersey Devils Preview: 2. Shut down Nico Hischier

The Dallas Stars need to do a good job of shutting down Nico Hischier tonight if they want to steal two points on the road. His 10 goals and 15 assists have him tied at the top of the most goals scored by a Devils player this season. Miro Heiskanen and Esa Lindell have to make sure he's covered at all times tonight. The last thing Dallas needs is for him to go off and have a career game. Go out there and make sure he's shut down so the Stars can come away with two points for Tyler.

Dallas Stars vs. New Jersey Devils Preview: 1. Win to prove we can play our best against elite teams

The last key of the game tonight is winning it, so we can prove to the league that we can compete against the best of the best on any given night. The Stars will have to play the Colorado Avalanche three times at the end of the season. What better way to prepare for those games than by knocking off the Devils on the road tonight? Taking three out of four points in a back-to-back situation is how the Stars can get over the news about Tyler Seguin and move forward with the season as well.