Dallas looks to rebound after Friday's loss with a win against Chicago

I thought we had Colorado on the ropes Friday night. I was really excited to see the Stars find another gear against a solid Avalanche squad. However, the Stars had to give up a goal with 13 seconds remaining for a former Star and lost in the shootout. That's the way life rolls on some days. The Stars aren't going to be a perfect team every single game during the regular season. Today is a new day, and it's time for the Stars to rise and shine tonight against the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Stars are winless against the Blackhawks this season, and it's surprising. The Stars usually have a field day when they play the Blackhawks in Chicago or Dallas. Hopefully, the Stars can show up tonight and begin a new win streak at the American Airlines Center. Here are the four keys to the game this evening against the Blackhawks.

Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks Preview: 4. Forget what happened Friday

I don't want to see the Stars moping around the ice tonight and drawing figurines in the sand with sticks. Yes, losing to your rival after being up 4-2 really stinks; however, there are more games against them to play in the future. Tonight's opponent needs to be sent to their locker room, depleted to the point they don't want to come out. Nothing like a little panic room exercise can do for the Stars tonight to get back on track and beat the Blackhawks.

Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks Preview: 3. Let the new guys have some fun

Tyler Myers and Michael Bunting will be in the lineup this afternoon for the Stars. I wished they got to play against the Avalanche on Friday night, but I'm not the head coach of the Stars making the decisions. I'll be interested to see when I re-watch the game tonight, whether they both make a difference in the lineup. I want to see Myers level people into the boards, and Bunting be a scoring threat on the first power-play unit. Let's get these guys eased in before the Stanley Cup Playoffs arrive.

Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks Preview: 2. Shut down Connor Bedard

Connor Bedard has been on a little quest to prove he was snubbed from Team Canada. Bedard has really picked up the offense after some of their top players were traded before the trade deadline. Casey DeSmith or Jake Oettinger is going to need their teammates to make sure he doesn't get the puck in the Stars' zone this evening. I'm sure he was at the top of the scouting report for tonight's game. Shut down Bedard and get back to winning with a nice win over the Blackhawks.

Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks Preview: 1. Time for Jason Robertson to come out of his turtle shell

Since Hintz will be out for some time, Robertson needs to come out of his turtle shell tonight. The Stars will need to step up and replace Hintz's offensive contributions. If Robertson wants a giant truck to dump $100 bills on his front lawn this summer, he's got to score the puck. Stars' fans want to see the Stars at least beat the Blackhawks once this season. The Stars are going to be in good shape down the stretch if Robo comes out of his shell and buries the puck in the net.