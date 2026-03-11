Dallas Stars are having a colorful week at the American Airlines Center

The Stars will have a colorful week this week as they face the Chicago Blackhawks, the Vegas Golden Knights, the Edmonton Oilers, and the Detroit Red Wings. It will be a full schedule of east and west teams, but thankfully the Stars will meet all these team at home and have already won against half of these teams this week.

The Stars Colorful Week: The Chicago Blackhawks

After a deflating loss to the Colorado Avalanche, the Stars started their week with an overtime win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday night. A win is a win, so fans would rather see an overtime win than an overtime loss. Thankfully, for the Stars, defenseman Miro Heiskanen scored the game-winning overtime goal and restarted the Stars’ winning streak.

The Stars Colorful Week: The Vegas Golden Knights

The Knights came to town Tuesday evening and brought with them a handful of players who shared the Olympic ice with some of the Stars. That said, the Knights, who have lost four of their last five games, were looking to snap their losing streak, and they would have loved to do so against the Stars.

However, the Stars had something to say about that. Stars captain Jamie Benn had a second-period goal that put the Stars up by one point. The Knights continued storming the net, but the Stars’ goalie Jake Oettinger defended it well, resulting in a 2-1 win for the Stars.

The Stars Colorful Week: The Edmonton Oilers

Thursday's game stands out most to fans this week. Even though the Oilers technically don't have a color in their team name, given the history between these two teams, this game is shaping up to be colorful, too. While any game can turn difficult, hockey's tides can turn quickly; this game poses the greatest threat. Fans should prepare for another playoff-like game when these two teams meet on the ice.

They are a Western Conference team, the former team of the Stars’ head coach, and they have guys like Connor McDavid. Adding to the level of difficulty, this is the mid- to late-week game, as the Stars will play them on Thursday night. Being the third game this week may show some tiredness, but hopefully the Stars can rest enough the day before, and fans will see someone step up from their roster to slow down McDavid and the Oilers’ offense.

The Stars Colorful Week: The Detroit Red Wings

Saturday night in Dallas will be the end of the Stars’ colorful week as they face the Detroit Red Wings. The Detroit Red Wings are preparing for the postseason this time of year and will want to capture as many wins as possible. The last time these two met was back in December, and the Wings won 4-3 in overtime.

This game will be the Wings' fourth away game before they head back to Detroit. This factor may help the Stars flip that ending this time and end their home game stretch with a win before the Stars head to Utah and into a week against all Western Conference teams.

Green means go, and the Stars need to be in full throttle mode the rest of this week as they continue to hold their position in the rankings, as they face all these teams with colorful names. The Stars will finish up the second week of March and head into a week full of Western Conference teams. After facing the Blackhawks, the Golden Knights, a potential playoff-like game against the Oilers, and the Red Wings, the Dallas Stars will have had a colorful week.