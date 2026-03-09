The Dallas Stars got help from the hockey gods in today's win over Chicago

Well, the Stars learned this evening that the Chicago Blackhawks weren't going to do them any favors. Based on some of the reports I was reading in the third period, I thought Dallas was about to have another Friday episode where they give up the game in overtime. However, Miro Heiskanen was tired of losing and wanted to give everyone a happy ending to their weekend. The Stars would go on to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 in overtime. That's one way to get over Friday's loss against Colorado.

While the Stars won the game and got their two points they should have, that was not a pretty playoff performance. The Stars had to rely on some of the lower lines for offense, which could get the Stars bounced from the Stanley Cup Playoffs if it isn't consistent. I thought Michael Bunting and Tyler Myers had decent debuts. It was awesome hearing Jeff K announce the first native Texan to suit up for the Stars during the Dr. Pepper Starting Lineups. Here are the four takeaways from today's win against Chicago.

NHL GameScore Impact Card for Dallas Stars on 2026-03-08: pic.twitter.com/TkEb68Y0Ca — HockeyStatCards (@hockeystatcards) March 9, 2026

Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks Recap: 4. Justin Hryckowian needs more minutes

I know everyone on the team wants their minutes; however, Glen Gulutzan has to give more minutes to Justin Hryckowian based on his work ethic over the last four games. That guy is making the most out of every shift he gets, and the Stars are benefiting from some of the offense he's setting up or producing. He might be the next player who gets a seven-year extension down the road when the new CBA kicks in. The fact that Justin was undrafted should be a felony for the other 31 teams that didn't want him.

Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks Recap: 3. Hockey gods helped some

The hockey gods helped out the Stars on a couple of their goals this afternoon. Nathan Bastian's deflection off the stick was nothing more than a miracle, considering he wasn't even trying to redirect it off his stick. The other goal has to be Mavrik Bourque's goal that went off Frank Nazar's back and into the net. The Stars aren't going to be that lucky for every remaining game in the regular season. The Stars got lucky tonight, but shouldn't rely on it moving forward.

Brand new game 🤠 pic.twitter.com/53fkRzrLo4 — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) March 8, 2026

Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks Recap: 2. It felt like a funeral in the first period

I don't know if anyone who used to play for the Dallas Stars died recently, but the team looked like they were still mourning a loss in the first period. Dallas couldn't get anything going, and the team chemistry was completely absent. Even though Bastian added a goal at the end of the first period, they were still thinking about Friday most of the time. There's nothing you can do to change a past outcome. The Stars need to have more energy on Tuesday night against the Golden Knights.

Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks Recap: 1. Is Jason still alive?

The Stars needed Jason Robertson to show up tonight, with Roope Hintz out of the lineup, but he was absent. This is why part of me is worried about giving him such a huge extension this offseason. The reason is that during parts of the season, he seems to disappear from the action on the ice. I understand if a team has him completely locked down on defense. However, the Stars needed him to show up tonight, and he didn't. The Stars host the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night.