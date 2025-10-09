Dallas Stars begin season in Winnipeg against the Jets tonight

The season is finally here, and we don't have to worry about any more salary cap gymnastics for the foreseeable future (Knock on Wood). The Dallas Stars begin their season up north in Winnipeg against the Winnipeg Jets. I'm sure everyone remembers the last time Dallas played the Jets? Confetti fell from the ceiling as the Stars advanced to their third-straight Western Conference Finals last season. Here are the four keys to the game tonight against the Winnipeg Jets as the Stars look to start the season off right.

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets Preview: 4. Lightning quick start

Dallas needs to come out of the gate swinging against the Jets tonight. They can't let Winnipeg take the early lead because we all know what happens to the Stars when they start trailing early. I would really like to see Mikko Rantanen sucker punch the Jets in the face by scoring a couple of first-period goals to give the Stars a nice cushion heading into the second period. The Stars can really send a strong message to the league with a statement win against the Jets tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets Preview: 3. Don't be afraid to change the top line

It looks like Sam Steel will begin on the top line for the Stars against the Jets. It's unusual to see a fourth-line player get promoted all the way to the top line. I'm sure Steel earned the promotion, but I want to see Glen Gulutzan not be afraid of switching up the lines if it doesn't work out tonight. Nothing wrong with a few line adjustments in the middle of the game to get the offense going. Let's hope Gulutzan is ready to switch the lines up if the offense decides to stall.

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets Preview: 2. Slow down Mark Scheifele

With Nikolaj Ehlers now with the Carolina Hurricanes, the Stars need to do a good job of containing Mark Scheifele tonight. They are beginning their season as well, so I don't have any season stats for Scheifele right now, but he was one of the scoring threats last season. I think the Jets will rely on him a lot this season with the absence of Ehlers. The Stars need to make sure there's someone on him at all times tonight, or else the Stars can't be party crashers in Winnipeg tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets Preview: 1. Help Oettinger out tonight

Jake Oettinger needs help from his team tonight if they want to beat the Jets on their home ice. That means clearing out the front of the net so he can see where the puck is in the Stars' zone. The Stars need to help him out so he doesn't burn himself out for Saturday's game against the Colorado Avalanche. That might be a more important game for Dallas since they are our rivals. Help out the angry otter tonight, and good things will prosper for the Stars in Winnipeg tonight.