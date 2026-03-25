Dallas Stars' epic comeback wasn't enough to exorcise the Devils

It was a battle of teams that met for the Stanley Cup Finals in 2000 tonight as the Dallas Stars took on the New Jersey Devils at the American Airlines Center. I don't know if the Stars' defense was still on spring break, but that first period footage needs to be burned in the trash compactor. That's how the Stars ended up losing 6-4 at the end of the game tonight. If they had a bit better defense and helped out Oettinger, it could have been a different story.

However, we can give the Stars a round of applause for that really strong second period that almost evened the game again. That's the type of energy the Stars need out of the gate. They just allowed Jack Hughes to have too much fun in that first period. Jesper Bratt's goal was just a pure determination goal that everyone on the ice stood around and watched. Dallas better bring its A game and be prepared for the Stanley Cup Playoffs right around the corner. Here are the four takeaways from the loss tonight.

NHL Game Score Impact Card for Dallas Stars on 2026-03-24: pic.twitter.com/yM5xszvPue — HockeyStatCards (@hockeystatcards) March 25, 2026

Dallas Stars vs. New Jersey Devils Recap: 4. Roller coaster of emotions in first period

I thought it was like being on one of those roller coasters with all the drops. New Jersey scored the first goal of the game. I'm pretty sure you know who opened the scoring. Wyatt Johnston scored while the Stars and Devils were on a 4-on-4, followed by the Devils 30 seconds later to reclaim the lead. The Stars pulled back into the loading station down 4-1 in the first period. Let's try not to do that again, Dallas. Let's try to take the lead and never give it back.

Dallas Stars vs. New Jersey Devils Recap: 3. Devils burn the Stars on the rush

Apparently, during the pregame conference with Glenn Gulutzan, he said that the Devils are a rush-chance team. They certainly looked like it with the number of goals they scored in the first period. I can't even blame Jake Oettinger for every single one because the defense was so atrocious tonight. Dallas should be ashamed of the defense they even had on the ice tonight. There was no #TexasHockey tonight; it was #YuckHockey from the beginning to the end.

Dallas Stars vs. New Jersey Devils Recap: 2. At least Wyatt showed up

With Mikko Rantanen's return right around the corner, someone at least needed to show up tonight to provide some offense. Enter one Wyatt Johnston, who provided two goals, one on a 4-on-4 opportunity and one with the extra-man advantage. I'm sure that Nill and his front office staff are preparing a complex contract extension for when he's up for another one. It's going to be a very pricy contract with the way he's playing at the moment. Thank goodness he took the one the Stars gave him at the trade deadline last season.

Wyatt Johnston has the 20th 40-goal campaign in #TexasHockey franchise history & the 6th since moving to Dallas:



'93-94 - Mike Modano - 50

'15-16 - Jamie Benn - 41

'17-18 - Tyler Seguin - 40

'21-22 - Jason Robertson - 41

'22-23 - Jason Robertson - 46

'25-26 - Wyatt Johnston - 40 — Owen Newkirk (@OwenNewkirk) March 25, 2026

Dallas Stars vs. New Jersey Devils Recap: 1. Short playoff run

I'm guessing some of the Stars already have Cancun plans booked for after the season. This will not be a long playoff run if the Stars come out of the gate with the energy they have tonight. Even though the Stars started a little comeback in the second period, I'm really worried about how the defense played in the first period. The Minnesota Wild fanbase was dancing in the club during that entire first period. The Stars take on the Islanders on Thursday night.