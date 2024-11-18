Dallas Duck Hunt: Dallas Stars face off against the Anaheim Ducks

It's time for the first duck hunt of the season tonight in the city of Dallas. Bring those duck callers to the American Airlines Center when the Dallas Stars take on the Anaheim Ducks. After going three for four against some tough opponents last week, the Stars can't let their foot off the gas pedal. The Stars must treat the Ducks and the San Jose Sharks like they are at the top of the Western Conference. Fans should expect 60 minutes of very physical hockey tonight.

However, I'm concerned the Stars might show some fatigue coming out of the gate after a physical game in the Minnesota Wilderness this past Saturday night. The Wild and the Stars fought like "Feral Alley Cats" for 60 minutes. It was one of the most physical games the Stars have played this season. Let's see if the Stars have any gas in the tank to have a successful duck hunt tonight. Here are tonight's three keys to the game if the Stars want to beat the Ducks.

Dallas Stars vs. Anaheim Ducks Preview: 3. Give it your all

Taking on three high-caliber playoff opponents took a lot of energy out of the Stars, but the Ducks will have some energy tonight. Everyone must channel Logan Stankoven's energy and give it their all whenever they take the ice tonight. It should be a packed house at the AAC, and fans are ready to see the Stars defend their perfect home record tonight. If the Stars give it their all for sixty minutes tonight, they should keep their home streak perfect.

Dallas Stars vs. Anaheim Ducks Preview: 2. Shut Down Troy Terry

Troy Terry is the Ducks' top scorer in tonight's matchup with the Stars. I hope the Stars studied their scouting report because he will be skating around Casey DeSmith tonight. Miro Heiskanen will probably be assigned to cover him when the Ducks enter the Stars' zone. If the Stars can't stop Terry, it could be a long night for Dallas fans. However, if the Stars shut Terry down from being a menace tonight, the Stars will win the game.

Dallas Stars vs. Anaheim Ducks Preview: 1. Help the goaltender out

The Stars have to help whoever gets the start between the pipes for Dallas tonight. I don't want Ducks hanging out in front of the net without supervision. The Stars' defensemen must clear out the front of the net so that Jake Oettinger or Casey DeSmith can see where the puck is. I've seen a few games this season where the Stars didn't do that, and they paid the price. If the Stars can clear out the front of the net, they should win the game tonight against the Ducks.

