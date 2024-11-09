Dallas Stars have an enduring week of hockey beginning today

If you thought back-to-back games in Finland were tough, think again. The Stars will have a challenging week of hockey against some really good teams, beginning in Winnipeg against the Jets. The Stars must find a way to earn points while withstanding some of these tough teams. The Stars will have some challenging games this season, and they have to start winning them in order to climb their way to first place in the Central Division.

Their stop today takes them to Winnipeg, where they take on a team that has only lost one game this season. If you thought the trip stopped there, they will travel to Pittsburgh to take on Sidney Crosby and the Penguins on Monday. They do get to return home later next week only to take on David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins. Then they hit the road again for a trip to the Minnesota Wildnerness next Saturday to take on the Wild. Here's the preview of the challenging week of hockey for the Dallas Stars.

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets: Today

The Dallas Stars will take on the Winnipeg Jets to begin their challenging week of hockey. This juggernaut has only lost one hockey game the entire season. Their new head coach has them on the right path. Connor Hellebuyck is one heck of an American goaltender and could possibly be Jake Oettinger's teammate in the Four Nations Tournament early next year. The Stars must find an answer for this team because they play them three more times after today.

Dallas Stars vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: November 11th

The Dallas Stars travel to the City of Brotherly Love on Monday to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins. They will face Sidney Crosby and his adamant Eastern Conference team. Even though the Penguins are currently in sixth place in the Metropolitan Division, the Stars can't play down to them. They have to treat them like they are in first place and one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. That's how the Stars have to treat the teams they play this week.

Dallas Stars vs. Boston Bruins: November 14th

I hope the American Airlines Center has enough defibrillators because David Pastrnak will cause some hearts to skip a beat when he shoots the puck. Pastrnak can quickly flip the momentum of a hockey game with one goal. I thought the Stars were doomed the last time they played the Bruins because his goal got the crowd roaring in Boston. The Stars must ensure he doesn't touch the puck on Thursday night, or it could be a long night in Dallas.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild: November 16th

Kirill Kaprizov is going to be a pain in the butt next Saturday when the Stars play them in Minnesota. Right now, he's tied for the most points in the league after last night. He's capable of sniping shots past Jake Oettinger. After a long week, the Stars must be prepared for the second-best team in their division. It would help if you won these games so you don't end up in a tiebreaker at the end of the season. After a long week of playing juggernaut teams, It could be a game that concerns the Stars' fanbase.

