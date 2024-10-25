Super Power Play Bros: Dallas Stars snap winless streak in Boston 5-2

Going into tonight's game at TD Garden, I didn't think the power play would be a factor. However, the Dallas Stars always love to prove the reporters wrong. The Stars scored three power-play goals in the second period as the Stars beat the Boston Bruins 5-2.

The Stars finally won their first game in Boston in six years. Seeing the power play thrive after all the missed opportunities early in the season was fantastic. It was also great to see the Stars pick up their second road win this year.

The one thing that I liked seeing was Logan Stankoven getting rewarded with his first goal of the season. Stankoven has been all over the ice in the first eight games. He has had so many chances to score, and it's great to see him finally get one tonight. He will be right in the thick of things regarding the Calder Trophy race. Don't be surprised if he's a finalist for the award at the end of the season. Here are the three takeaways from tonight's win in Boston.

Dallas Stars vs. Boston Bruins Recap: 3. Stankoven finally scored

The snake-bitten curse is over for young Stankoven. He finally scored his first goal of the season on the power play in the second period tonight. He has recorded a point in the first eight games this year. Stankoven is in the thick of things for this year's Calder Trophy race. I think he's still the favorite to win the award this season, even though he only has one goal. Stankoven will score more goals as the season moves along.

Dallas Stars vs. Boston Bruins Recap: 2. Stars did a good job containing Pastrnak

The Stars did an excellent job of containing David Pastrnak after he scored the first goal of the game tonight. My heart skipped a beat a couple more times during the game as he skated towards DeSmith. Pastrnak is known for scoring multiple goals if he finds the scoresheet. The fact the Stars held him to a goal tonight on his home ice is a massive gold star. The Stars should be proud they didn't allow Pastrnak to score multiple goals tonight as they head back to Dallas.

Dallas Stars vs. Boston Bruins Recap: 1. Power Play Surge

I thought it wasn't possible, but you can believe in miracles. I don't think anyone who is a Stars fan had the Stars scoring three straight power-play goals in a row. It all started with Jason Robertson's goal at the beginning of the second period. Logan Stankoven and Tyler Seguin followed suit later on in the period. We had an article come out earlier today about how the power play needed fixing after the season's first seven games. Something finally clicked tonight on the ice in the second period.

