What does Logan Stankoven need to work on in his first full season
By Brian Sweet
Logan Stankoven made quite the introduction late in the season. He was flying up and down the ice, getting excellent shot attempt after attempt. You could tell opposing coaches didn't know how to slow the young playmaker down. They did have a break on that since there isn't much game film of Stankoven at the NHL level. After his first NHL game, Stars fans wore custom jerseys with his number. The Stankoven fandom was taking over the DFW Metroplex faster than Luka Magic.
By the time the NHL Playoffs arrived, coaches were able to figure out how to slow down the young playmaker. The Vegas Golden Knights turned up the physicality on Stankoven and were able to slow him down. While he was still competitive, some teams might have given the league a blueprint for stopping him. The NHL is at an entirely different level of competition from the AHL. The gameplay is faster; if you aren't quick enough, everyone else will leave you in the dust. Let's look at some things Stankoven must work on in his first NHL season.
Things Stankoven needs to work on: 3. Getting defenders off of him
One thing I noticed in the Edmonton series is that the Oilers smothered Stankoven so his teammates couldn't pass the puck to him. Give credit to the Oilers' coaching staff for finding a way to shut him down. Stankoven must find a way to continue getting defenders off his back so he can be open for a shot on goal. He did a good job of it with the Kamloops Blazers and the Texas Stars. He's got to find a way against very experienced NHL defenders.
Things Stankoven needs to work on: 2. Don't rush on shot attempts
I felt Stankoven was rushing some shot attempts in the playoffs. It felt like he fired it towards the net when it touched his stick. If Stankoven could settle the puck down before firing at the net, he would score goals on 3/4 of his last season's shots. Stankoven is a gifted hockey player with a long career ahead of him. If he can learn to settle the puck down before firing it at the net, he could be looking at a nice extension once his contract is up.
Things Stankoven needs to work on: 1. Play stress free
Trying to play stress-free is something that happens with high-caliber hockey players. They feel like the team's weight is on their shoulders if the team is trailing late in the game. The Stars have so many scoring weapons on the team that Stankoven doesn't have to be the primary offensive weapon. They have Jason Robertson, Roope Hintz, Wyatt Johnston, and more, who can contribute to goals. If Stankoven takes it one shift at a time, he will have a long career in Dallas.