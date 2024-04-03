Pick Your Poison: Dallas Stars have reached uncharted waters on offense
The Dallas Stars have set new franchise records this season, with everyone contributing on offense. For the first time in franchise history, they have seven 20+ goal scorers on the team. More might join the club with some games left in the regular season.
By Brian Sweet
The Dallas Stars have surprised everyone this season on offense. With all the goals Dallas has scored this season, they can take the lead in the Presidents' Trophy race tonight against the Oilers. The one thing that hasn't been mentioned in the national media about the Stars is their scoring depth. For the first time in franchise history, they have seven 20+ goal scorers on the team. With the playoffs right around the corner, that's something potential playoff opponents don't want to go up against.
It all starts at the top line with Jason Robertson, Joe Pavelski, and Roope Hintz. Both are in the middle of remarkable seasons after being the top line in the NHL last season. While teams have figured out how to slow down all three of them, they continue to find the back of the net. It's yet to be seen if they will light the lamp in the playoffs this season. Pavelski and Sons will be a threat in the playoffs this season. If Robertson can get out of his postseason turtle shell in the first round, watch out.
Tyler Seguin, Matt Duchene, and Mason Marchment have been the surprising line for the Stars this season. Who knew that Duchene would unlock Seguin's scoring? Tyler Seguin looks like the Seguin we saw earlier in his Dallas Stars career. Duchene continues to look like the top goal scorer of the Nashville Predators last season.
Nashville will regret letting him go if they don't make the playoffs. The biggest surprise of them all has been Marchment. He has looked like the four million-a-year man this season after having a rough season last year. It's another line that opposing playoff teams must prepare for if they play the Stars in the first round.
It shouldn't be any surprise that Wyatt Johnston isn't having a sophomore slump this season. He is one of the best young players on their roster. Johnston's hockey IQ is way above average for a 20-year-old NHL player. He's willing to dish the puck to his linemates and be agressive in taking the puck to the net. Just imagine when Logan Stankoven and Johnston become the next scoring duo of the National Hockey League. Their line would be called the Pick Your Poison Line.
With seven games, including tonight, remaining in the regular season, don't be surprised if Jamie Benn joins the 20+ goal club. With his scoring revived by Johnston and Stankoven, the Stars could finish the regular season with eight 20+ goal scorers. Whomever the Star's first-round opponent would be, they would be doing a thorough scoring report to make sure they cover all their bases. I would be more afraid of this year's Stars Playoff team. They have so many goal-scoring options that teams will have to pick their poison when it comes to defending against the Stars