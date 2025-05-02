Dallas Stars failed to eliminate the Avalanche in a gut-wrenching loss

The Dallas Stars took on the Colorado Avalanche in game 6 of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs tonight. The Stars looked like they were about to eliminate the Avalanche having the lead after the second period. However, disaster struck in the third period when the Stars scored on their own goal to lose to the Colorado Avalanche 7-4 tonight. That was possibly the most painful loss I've covered in hockey during my career. That one is going to sting for a day.

This is the curse of Dallas sports every year: Teams have an incredible roster, and can't close out games in the playoffs. If the Stars lose this series on Saturday night, I want who's ever in charge of the defense dismissed. There's no excuse for players leaving opponents wide open for them to put the puck in the back door. Here are the four takeaways from the gut-wrenching loss tonight in Denver.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Recap: 4. Terrible first period

My lord, where do I even start with how the Stars came out of the gate in the first period tonight? The Stars must realize Jake Oettinger can't do everything to carry this team far into the playoffs. There is no urgency to shut down the Avalanche, and poor Oettinger played out of his mind to give them a chance in this one. 10-1 high danger chances for the Avalanche in the first period. That is a no-no, and the reason the series is coming back to Dallas is because the Stars are in the middle of their Jekyll and Hyde phase.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Recap: 3. Playing with their food

Do the Stars realize that playing with your food in the Stanley Cup Playoffs is a dangerous thing to do? The fact that this series is headed back to Texas for game 7 on Saturday night is infuriating. This series should be over, and the team should be resting to take on the Winnipeg Jets or the St. Louis Blues. Now the Stars will be exhausted for whoever they play in the second round of the playoffs. Sometimes this team can take its fans on an immense roller coaster ride.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Recap: 2. Finnish Mafia played ticked off

I did not have the Finnish Mafia scoring four goals in the second period on my bingo card tonight, but I'm glad they showed up. If it weren't for them helping out Oettinger, the Stars wouldn't have had a chance to eliminate the Avalanche from the playoffs tonight. I'm sure Mikko is happy he got that goal at the end of the second period. That felt good for him, and he finally scored against the Avalanche at Ball Arena. Good thing the Stars are packing up and coming home for the second round.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Recap: 1. No clutch gene

Stanley Cup winners have always proven to withstand the storm from a team on the brink of elimination. The Stars are the complete opposite when it comes to that. They don't have that clutch gene when it comes to playoff time. With all the good goal scorers the Stars have, why is it so hard not to eliminate someone like the Colorado Avalanche? The Stars are going back to Dallas for game 7 in Dallas. The season is on the line on Saturday night. The Stars will hit the golf course or move on in the playoffs.

Check out our latest Blackout Dallas Articles