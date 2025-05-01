Dallas Stars look to slam the door shut on the Avalanche's season

The Dallas Stars have done the impossible by putting the Colorado Avalanche on the brink of elimination without Miro Heiskanen and Jason Robertson in the lineup. It felt like the Stars had everything against them from the beginning of the series. Without the media putting them in the spotlight, the Stars have flourished during this series and are on the verge of sending the Avalanche home tonight. They need one more complete game from the entire team to do so.

The last thing the Stars want to do is give the Avalanche momentum if they lose tonight's game. I know the Stars have done well at the American Airlines Center this season, but giving the Avalanche any hope of a game 7 is not in the cards tonight. It's time to send them to the golf course as they prepare for next season. The Stars need rest before the next series, regardless of who they play. Here are the four keys to game 6 tonight in Denver.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche: 4. Just win

The Stars must go out there and slam on the gas pedal for 60 minutes. The Stars did a great job of that on Monday night in Dallas when they got things going nine seconds in with a Wyatt Johnston goal. The Stars need another game like that to advance to the Western Conference Semifinals against the St. Louis Blues or Winnipeg Jets. Just win tonight and put the Avalanche in the rearview mirror on the side of the road.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche: 3. Feed the moose

Roope Hintz did a good job of that on Monday night at the American Airlines Center on that breakaway in the second period. Mikko Rantanen can do the funniest thing by eliminating the Colorado Avalanche from the playoffs. This is coming after Matt Duchene eliminated the Avalanche in game 6 in double overtime. Let's try not to get to double overtime again. Instead, let's feed the moose to the point that Blackwood gets buried in his goals tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche: 2. Shut down MacKinnon and Makar

The Stars must shut down Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar tonight to beat the Avalanche. It seems like Pete DeBoer has focused most of the scouting reports on these two players during the series. I agree with DeBoer on this because these are the two most dangerous players in their lineup tonight. Suppose the Stars can shut down MacKinnon and Makar tonight. The Avalanche will be eliminated, and their house will fall while the Stars advance to the next round.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche: 1. Swamp Blackwood

MacKenzie Blackwood should be gasping air in through a straw tonight. That's how much pressure the Stars need to put on him to advance to the second round. The Stars need to get into his head as quickly as possible. They can't let him get into his groove of making saves or else the Stars might be coming back for game seven on Saturday night. I'd rather get the extra days off for players so they can recover before taking on the next playoff opponent. It's time to end the Avalanche's season tonight by pressuring Blackwood to the point of tiredness.

