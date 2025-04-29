Dallas Stars shine bright on the biggest stage, beating the Avalanche 6-2

The Dallas Stars took on the Colorado Avalanche at the American Airlines Center tonight. After getting embarrassed in Denver over the weekend, the Stars returned home for game 5 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Things were much better for the Stars to begin the game as Wyatt Johnston scored nine seconds into the game. That goal would set a new franchise record for the fastest playoff goal to be scored by a Dallas Star. The Stars would win 6-2, putting the Avalanche on the brink of elimination.

Things got a little dicey in the second period when Colorado got within a point of the Stars. Two Goals by Wyatt Johnston on the power play and Alexander Petrovic took away those nerves from the crowd at the American Airlines Center tonight. This was the response fans were hoping for from Dallas tonight after getting slapped in the face in Denver over the weekend. Let's look at the four takeaways from tonight's win over the Colorado Avalanche in game 5.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Recap: 4. Perfect first period

You couldn't have written that first period any better for Dallas tonight. Wyatt Johnston got us going tonight with a goal in nine seconds, which set a franchise record. The Stars needed that goal in the worst way to begin the game tonight. This felt like a do-or-die game for Dallas with the series heading back to Colorado midweek. The defense was rocking the Avalanche so much that they saw double heading to the locker room after the first period. All I can do is give them a standing ovation.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Recap: 3. Blackwood's loss of focus

The Stars needed a second goal at the end of the first period to give Oettinger some breathing room. In the final minute of the first period, Harley shot the puck towards the net. The puck would go off Blackwood's stick, hit his back, and bounced into the goal. While the goal was really fluky, the Stars benefited from him having a laspe in focus. The Stars finally got some puck luck and benefited them by giving them a 2-0 lead heading into the first intermission.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Recap: 2. Efficient goal scoring

The Dallas Stars had some efficient goal scoring tonight against the Avalanche. The Stars scored three goals on eight shots tonight. If only the Stars can do this later this week in game 6. The Stars were all over MacKenzie Blackwood tonight, and he couldn't handle the pressure. I think this is the version of the Stars the fanbase wished showed up in games 1 & 4. The Stars can be very dangerous if they play like this the rest of the series and convert on their shots.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Recap: 1. Shut down two of the three-headed monster

The three-headed monster from Denver was shut down from doing any damage to the Stars tonight. That was one of the biggest keys to tonight's game at the AAC. The fact that two of their top three players could not put a scratch in the Stars tonight can be credited to the remarkable Stars' defense. Now the series is headed back to Denver with the Avalanche on the brink of elimination. The Stars are in the driver's seat right now. Can they finish the job and avoid returning to Dallas for game 7?

