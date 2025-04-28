The Dallas Stars have to stop dancing with the devil and win tonight

I'm sure DaySeeker fans would love the title reference for this article. What a catchy song the band just dropped last week. Back to hockey now: The Dallas Stars failed to win game 4 in Colorado, and now it's a best-of-3 series with the Stars having home-ice advantage. This is where desperate teams like the Avalanche will come out swinging to retake control of the series tonight. The Stars must return to what was working for them, or have the world's weight on their shoulders for game 6.

The Stars let up on the physicality from games 2 and 3, which helped them limit the number of scoring chances Nathan Mackinnon and Cale Makar had. We will probably never know why they let up on that in game 4, but the Stars definitely have to get back to that tonight while taking on the Avalanche. Colorado can't walk into the American Airlines Center and relax. This is our house, and the Stars need to send that message to them tonight.

The other thing the Stars need to do tonight is help out Jake Oettinger. They left him out to dry in game 4, and I don't even blame Pete DeBoer for pulling him at the second intermission. The Stars need to keep their confidence up coming into tonight's game, and I hope the extra rest has rejuvenated him and he's ready to go demon mode tonight. If the Stars want to put the Avalanche on the brink of elimination, Oettinger will need some help from his teammates.

The last thing that needs to happen for the Stars tonight is for Mikko Rantanen to unleash the moose. He's been quiet except for digging that puck away from the Avalanche in overtime in game 3. Rantanen is getting a big payday beginning next season, and he has not made a difference in this series, which constitutes the contract he's getting beginning next season. Time for him to get revenge on the team that didn't even give him time to negotiate his next contract.

I know it's been tough with Miro Heiskanen and Jason Robertson out of the lineup, but tough cookies. Injuries happen in the NHL, and Dallas can't get over them, which is concerning. I know Jim Nill was forced to go with plan B this offseason after Tanev wanted to go to Toronto, but Dumba has been a liability in this series. The Stars' forwards will have to make up for the defensive deficit this season by blocking shots and scoring goals tonight.

The Stars have the fire power to put the Avalanche on the brink of elimination but keep screwing around and dancing with the devil. That has to end tonight at the American Airlines Center. The Stars have worked too hard this season to go home in the first round of the playoffs. It's time to focus and get past the Avalanche before they regain all the momentum they lost after game 3 in Denver. It's time to be the team with the best odds of winning the Stanley Cup after the trade deadline.

