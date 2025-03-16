Dallas Stars fall to the Colorado Avalanche in possible playoff preview

The Dallas Stars traveled to Denver, Colorado, to take on the Colorado Avalanche this afternoon. The Stars lead 1-0 early due to a Jason Robertson goal. However, it all went downhill after the Robertson goal until the third period. Former Stars player Valeri Nichushkin left his presence by giving the Avalanche the lead later in the second period. The Avalanche would go on to win 4-3 over the Stars. Things look grim for the Stars in the playoffs if that's how they will play against Colorado.

Even though the refs didn't have the best days today, that's no excuse for how the Stars played this afternoon. Just because you scored a goal in the first period doesn't mean you can take the rest of the day off. It's good they stole a point from Colorado, but you can't wait until the third period to play catch-up. The Avalanche deserved to win based on the effort they showed. I hope Pete DeBoer leans into the team on the way home because today was unacceptable. Here are the four takeaways from today's loss to the Avalanche.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche: 4. Jamie Benn gave the Avalanche life

That was a tremendous first period by Oettinger and the Stars until Benn ended up in the box for six minutes. That's when Martin Necas tied the game up at one in the first period. It would have been excellent if the Stars could hold them off the scoresheet. However, Benn tested the devil, and it won. The Stars can't afford to give the Avalanche power plays if they meet in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. That could be an early first-round exit for the Stars.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche: 3. Moose making his presence felt

Rantanen got an assist on Jason Robertson's goal in the first period. With that assist, Rantanen recorded his 400th career assist. That's a fantastic accomplishment, and it was even better when he wore Victory Green. I figured he would get an assist or a goal today during his emotional return to Denver. The Avalanche wasn't able to hold him off the score sheet today. Here's to another 400 assists in your career, Rantanen.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche: 2. Oettinger had a better performance today

Oettinger performed better than he did against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night. He looked sharper and more focused on where the puck was moving around the Stars' zone. Even though the Stars didn't win the game, this is the version of Oettinger the Stars needed on Friday night to have a shot against the Jets. I hope Oettinger learned a lot from today's game as he prepares for the playoffs right around the corner. They will need him to make a run at the Stanley Cup this April.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche: 1. Have to be more aggressive on offense

It was good to see Robertson open up the scoring this afternoon, but they can't let up after scoring one goal. After their first goal, the Stars needed more aggressiveness on Scott Wedgewood. They are lucky Mackenzie Blackwood was under the weather this afternoon. The Stars are fortunate to be returning to the confines of the American Airlines Center for a Tuesday night game against the Anaheim Ducks. Maybe the home crowd can get the Stars out of their funk despite earning a point today.

