The Dallas Stars get caught flat-footed against the Winnipeg Jets tonight

I can tell you right now that if Gordon Ramsey were the head coach of the Dallas Stars right now, they would still be on the ice after the game. The Dallas Stars didn't look like they got any sleep after their four-day break. They came out flat-footed against a disciplined Winnipeg Jets squad and paid the ultimate price. The Stars would lose 4-1 to the Jets tonight. With a loss against the Jets, the Stars most likely will be playing the Colorado Avalanche in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Throw this one into the dumpster fire outside of Hooters.



4-0 Jets. — Sam Nestler (@samnestler) March 15, 2025

I feel bad for the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday because a ticked-off Stars team is headed to Denver next. The Stars got embarrassed on NHL Network tonight, and I'm sure they would like to set the record straight on Sunday afternoon against the Colorado Avalanche. There's no word that Lian Bichsel or Roope Hintz will be in the lineup in Denver on Sunday, but they need to be. Here are the four takeaways from tonight's loss to the Winnipeg Jets.

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets Recap: 4. God awful defense

Tonight's defensive effort from the Stars was God awful. That is about as clean as I can write it. The Jets carved up the Stars' defense like a charcuterie board tonight. They were out-worked, out-hustled, and out-muscled. There is nothing more you can say about how badly they played tonight. Miro Heiskanen is missed right now, and it has shown since that injury against the Vegas Golden Knights. At least they aren't the Mavericks right now after Dante Exum broke his wrist.

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets Recap: 3. Jets shut down Rantanen tonight

The Jets were successful in shutting down Rantanen from taking over the game tonight. He was needed tonight with Hintz, but he is still out of the lineup due to taking a puck to the face. You have to give credit to the Jets for being able to do that. They are a well-disciplined team that has dominated the NHL this season. If they can shut down a top-ten player like Rantanen, imagine what they can do to a team like Jack Eichel and the Vegas Golden Knights.

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets Recap: 2. I want to see a healthy Stars team take on the Jets

I hope Tyler Seguin returns before the next matchup against the Winnipeg Jets. With a healthy roster, I want to see how the Stars respond to tonight's loss in the final regular season matchup against the Jets in April. It also doesn't help not having Bichsel in the lineup tonight. His physical presence could have taken away a couple of goals, but that's a long shot, considering how good the Jets are. All the Stars can do now is prepare for the Colorado Avalanche.

November 8, 2024: Roope Hintz scores late to make it 4-1 and snap Connor Hellebuyck's shutout bid



March 14, 2025: Mason Marchment scores late to make it 4-1 and snap Connor Hellebuyck's shutout bid



They've felt like nearly identical games. — Michael Dixon (@mdixonair) March 15, 2025

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets Recap: 1. Avalanche might be the first-round opponent for the Stars in the Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Dallas Stars are now ten points behind the Jets in the Central Division. The Stars will take on the Colorado Avalanche in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs this year. I don't see the Stars catching up to the Winnipeg Jets unless the Jets just run out of gas at the beginning of April. Based on tonight's game, I doubt the Jets will slow down anytime soon. It's something that Stars' fans have to start getting ready for.

