The Dallas Stars dodged another significant injury, thanks to Jim Nill's update

Roope Hintz has been a massive part of why the Dallas Stars have had success this season with the injuries to Miro Heiskanen and Tyler Seguin. While he's not having the season he had last year, Hintz is still contributing to the score sheet and being a veteran leader. However, you could hear a pin drop when they were playing against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night. For those who missed the game, Hintz accidentally took a puck to the face and went down hard. He would leave the ice and go to the hospital for further evaluation.

Hintz's departure from the ice felt like the season had just ended. It made those fans even more nervous that Hintz ended up in the hospital. That was the last player the Stars needed to be out long-term, especially after the trade deadline.

However, all those fans breathed a huge sigh of relief because Nill provided an update on the DLLS Sports Dallas Stars Show yesterday. Nill announced that nothing serious happened to Hintz and that he could return next week at the earliest. Sam Nestler also reported that Hintz could play in Colorado this weekend. That would be a massive addition to the lineup if it happens.

Jim Nill just told DLLS that Roope Hintz is 'doing fine' and has no fracture after a puck near the eye on Saturday...



Hintz is out a week at least while he keeps his heart rate down, but not much worry longer term #TexasHockey



Live now on DLLS Sports YouTube!… — DLLS Stars (@DLLS_Stars) March 11, 2025

That's excellent news for the Stars because they recently traded for his buddy, Mikko Rantanen, who they are trying to get some chemistry going between him and Hintz. It seems Rantanen is doing fine without him in the lineup. Rantanen has had two goals and an assist since being traded to the Dallas Stars. The Stars will need him against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night. That game feels like the "Super Bowl" of the regular season. The Stars can get within inches of the Central Division lead with a win over the Jets.

Even though Roope Hintz won't be in the lineup against Winnipeg or Colorado this weekend, getting him back next week was the best news of his injury. When he returns, I'm sure Hintz will be slightly conservative with his defensive play. He doesn't want to take another puck to the face again. However, his scoring presence would be most welcomed with the playoffs right around the corner.

In conclusion, Nill told the Dallas Stars fanbase they could exhale on the show yesterday. There's no need to panic about it being a long-term problem like Seguin and Heiskanen's injury. Seguin has been rehabbing and should be back by the end of the regular season. Everything is coming together for the Stars as they secure that playoff spot and give it their all to bring the Stanley Cup home.

