Dallas Stars look to begin a new win streak tonight against the Vancouver Canucks

Win streaks are not meant to last forever. Sometimes it's just not your night, and it's what happened to the Dallas Stars against the Edmonton Oilers last night. The Stars' defense was absent in the 5-4 loss. It snapped the four-game winning streak the Stars started during their four-game homestand. However, the Stars can start a new one against the Vancouver Canucks tonight. Hopefully, Roope Hintz is okay and can play after taking a puck to the face and going to the hospital.

That's the last thing the Stars need after acquiring Mikko Rantanen from the Carolina Hurricanes. Hintz and Rantanen have chemistry together while playing for Finland's national team. The Stars will have to find a way to win this game if Hintz can't play tonight against the Canucks. I wonder if Pete DeBoer will use one of those many line combinations he drew up tonight. Here are the four keys of the game tonight against the Vancouver Canucks.

Dallas Stars vs. Vancouver Canucks Preview: 4. Find a way to win without Roope

I'm sure Roope will be out of the lineup tonight against the Canucks due to the severity of the bleeding he sustained. Rantanen will have to step up faster without Hintz in the lineup. He scored his first goal as a Dallas Star last night against the Oilers. Based on how the defense played last night, he might need to provide a couple tonight. It could be another long night for the Stars if Rantanen and the Stars' offense doesn't get into a scoring groove.

Dallas Stars vs. Vancouver Canucks Preview: 3. Get physical

The Stars got pushed around by the Oilers last night, specifically Rantanen. That can't happen against the Canucks tonight. The Stars have to be the more psychical team against the Canucks. I want to see Bichsel plaster some players into the boards tonight. I also want to see the Stars' defense play aggressively in front of Jake Oettinger. It's time for the Stars to act like the Alpha Dog that they are and out muscle the Canucks.

Dallas Stars vs. Vancouver Canucks Preview: 2. Shut down Jake DeBrusk

The Stars will have to shut down Jake DeBrusk if they want to beat the Canucks and start a new win streak. DeBrusk has 22 goals and 14 assists coming into tonight's matchup with the Stars. The Stars' defense can't be as relaxed as last night. Casey DeSmith will need all the help he can get against a solid Canucks squad. It could be a long Sunday night in Vancouver if DeSmith doesn't get help with defense or DeBrusk has a field day against the Stars.

Dallas Stars vs. Vancouver Canucks Preview: 1. Solid 60 minutes of hockey

The Stars need to play 60 minutes of hockey to get back on track after last night's loss in Edmonton. The fact that it felt like the Stars only played 20 minutes of hockey speaks volumes. You can't take the first and second periods off and expect to pull off a four-goal comeback in the third. The Stars have to score in every period and be aggressive in front of the Canucks' net. If the Stars play a complete hockey game tonight, they can start a new win streak as they march towards the playoffs.

