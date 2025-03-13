Mikko Rantanen will be a key factor against the Winnipeg Jets and Colorado Avalanche

It feels like the "Super Bowl" of the season for the Dallas Stars this weekend. That's how huge both of these games are for the franchise. A win against the Winnipeg Jets could get the Stars within striking distance of taking over the Central Division lead. Another win on Sunday against the Colorado Avalanche could send a statement to them before a possible first-round playoff matchup. There is a lot of writing on the wall this weekend for the Stars.

The Stars found out there's a possibility that Lian Bichsel might not travel with the team today due to being sick. That would not be ideal for the defense against two good offensive hockey clubs. However, the Stars might have a puzzle piece that could eliminate the need for Bichsel in the short term. Mikko Rantanen has played in both of these clubs this season. His understanding of their defensive strategies could be the difference for the Stars in this weekend's games. Let's dive into why Rantanen will be a key factor this weekend.

Mikko Rantanen: What are his stats this season?

Since I haven't reviewed Rantanen's stats with you in detail, here are his stats this season. Rantanen has 29 goals and 44 assists combined with the Colorado Avalanche, Carolina Hurricanes, and Dallas Stars this season. Over the previous two seasons, he's scored 97 goals and recorded 112 assists. That's the high-caliber player Jim Nill traded for at the trade deadline this season. This weekend, he will be a threat vs. the Winnipeg Jets and the Colorado Avalanche.

Mikko Rantanen: What does he bring to the table this weekend?

Rantanen provides the Stars with another high-octane goal scorer. The Stars are loaded with goal scorers such as Roope Hintz, Jason Robertson, Matt Duchene, and others. He also brings experience playing against both teams. When he was a member of the Colorado Avalanche, he went up against the Jets four times a season. He should know their defensive strategy to carve them up on offense. The same goes for the Avalanche because he was a former member of their team.

Mikko Rantanen: Why could he be a difference maker?

His ability to read both teams' defenses will help the Stars reach the front of the net and attack their goaltenders. Rantanen will probably play on the top line to keep things consistent. There's a possibility that Hintz will be back on Sunday against the Avalanche after taking a puck to the face against Edmonton last week. You should expect Rantanen to be a threat every time he takes a shift. Rantanen could be the key to sweeping both games this weekend and getting closer to the Central Division lead.