Dallas Stars fly past the St. Louis Blues tonight in the final road preseason game

The Dallas Stars traveled to St. Louis to take on the St. Louis Blues in their final road preseason game on their schedule. The Stars got off to a hot start with goals from Illya Lyubushkin and Wyatt Johnston, a little over a minute apart. The Stars have some excellent passing that led them to a 5-3 victory over the St. Louis Blues tonight. Things looked promising once again for the Stars in their second-to-last game before the regular season begins next week. Here are the three takeaways from tonight's narrow win over the Blues.

Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues Recap: 3. Puck movement was crisp in the first period

I almost stood up from my couch and gave the Stars a standing ovation after Johnston made it 2-0 in the span of a little over a minute. The puck movement from the Stars' zone into the Blues' zone was some of the best the Stars have had during the preseason. If the Stars can keep that level of consistency throughout the regular season, the Western Conference may have a vote to send Dallas to the Eastern Conference. That's one of the big things I loved about tonight's game in St. Louis.

Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues Recap: 2. A little shocked Gulutzan didn't change up the top line sooner

I loved how the Stars began the game with Jason Robertson, Roope Hintz, and Mikko Rantanen on the top line. I was a little surprised Glen Gulutzan didn't change things up as the game progressed in the second period. I know he wanted to keep the lines together and treat this as a dress rehearsal tonight, but I wanted to see if Steel could thrive on the top line. Steel did get a chance in the third period to play alongside Rantanen. Anyways, it looks like Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz will be Rantanen's linemates to begin the season next week.

Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues Recap: 1. Wyatt Johnston's five-year deal is a bargain

After seeing how Wyatt Johnston played tonight, his five-year contract might be the best bargain in the NHL this season. He is having one of the best preseasons with the Stars. Tonight's goal looked like he was casually skating along with the puck into the Blues' zone and ripped one past Joel Hofer.

Johnston appears to be on the verge of having a season similar to Jason Robertson's a couple of seasons ago. Luckily, the Stars got him secured with a new contract and don't have to worry about giving him a raise. The Stars wrap up the preseason schedule on Saturday at 5 PM CT. Luckily, the game won't ruin anyone's late Saturday night plans.