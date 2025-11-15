Dallas Stars get ready to defend home ice during Stars HOF Weekend

The Dallas Stars are coming home after walking all over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. What a complete game from the entire team, even though it took midway through the first to get going. I'm sorry for being OCD about that; I thought we were about to have the Ottawa Start 2.0 all over again. However, at least the Stars secured two wins and four points on the road, so I can't be too mad about that. Now we have some true celebrating to do this weekend.

This weekend is the Dallas Stars Hall of Fame weekend celebration. The Stars will honor Ralph Strangis and Joe Nieuwendyk as they become the latest inductees into the Stars' Hall of Fame. Both gentlemen have done so much for the organization that it's a well-deserved celebration. Before the Stars celebrate on Sunday night, they will take on the Philadelphia Flyers later tonight. They are coming off a shootout win against the St. Louis Blues.

Now, let's discuss some of the other notable events that occurred this past week. Let's start with Wyatt Johnston scoring his 100th career goal against the Canadiens on Thursday night. He is a very special player who might end up being one of the best steals in the NHL Draft. The fact that no one wanted to take a chance on him and the Stars were able to get him late in the first round is just remarkable scouting. It's fun seeing opponents roll their eyes when he scores a goal against them.

That's not the only player who hit a career milestone during Thursday's game. Miro Heiskanen recorded his 300th career point with the Stars and moved into fifth place for most points by a Stars defenseman. The Stars are also lucky to have him on their team. Without him, the Stars wouldn't be where they are today. He will probably end up on the Mount Rushmore of the top five Dallas Stars defenseman at the end of his career. Let's see if he scores any more points later tonight.

One record the Stars were able to set on Thursday night as well was handing the Montreal Canadiens their biggest shutout loss since moving to the Bell Centre in 1996. I don't know how many of their fans are not happy about the Stars running up the score, but their goaltender wasn't able to stop the puck. The Stars were able to record five of their goals in 13 shots. It's great that the Stars love winning, but realize they aren't satisfied until they reach the Stanley Cup.