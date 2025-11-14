The Dallas Stars two-stepped all over the Montreal Canadiens tonight

The Dallas Stars concluded their two-game road trip by making their only stop in Montreal this season to take on the Canadiens. The Stars began the game on their heels once again, which raised some concern amongst the Stars' fan base. However, after weathering the storm, Wyatt Johnston capitalized on the power play to give the Stars the first lead of the game. The Stars would ultimately go on to win 7-0 against the Canadiens tonight.

Even though the Stars got off to another slow start out of the gate, I was really impressed with their defensive stand. Things could have gone south in a hurry with how some of the defensemen are banged up right now. However, they helped out Casey DeSmith and kept the Canadassuppose off the board. I guess we can take baby steps towards getting off to a strong start. Here are the four takeaways from tonight’s shutout win against the Canadiens

NHL GameScore Impact Card for Dallas Stars on 2025-11-13: pic.twitter.com/js9YdZNMgr — HockeyStatCards (@hockeystatcards) November 14, 2025

Dallas Stars vs. Montreal Canadiens Recap: 4. Weathering the first period

The first five minutes of the first period felt like we were watching Tuesday’s night’s game in Ottawa. However, the Stars seemed focused on defense and made sure the Canadiens didn’t get set up for goals. Even though the Stars had another slow start which I didn’t want to have happen, I was happy with how the Stars finished the first period. I guess I just got to get over the Stars having slow starts some nights. Hopefully, the Stars look back at the film and figure out a way to be quicker out of the gate.

Dallas Stars vs. Montreal Canadiens Recap: 3. Handled a lead appropriately

I started to get a little nervous when the Stars got the 3-0 lead in the second period. It's one of the only times this season that they have had a massive lead in a game. Most of the time, the Stars have been crawling back into a game to force overtime. The Stars handled it well and were able to maintain their lead while keeping the Canadiens at bay. Overall, the Stars were able to get a shutout, and that's something everyone can celebrate.

Just a flick of the wrist 😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/UcVNeREvJs — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) November 14, 2025

Dallas Stars vs. Montreal Canadiens Recap: 2. Miro Heiskanen Appreciation

I don't know how much more appreciation the Stars' fan base can give to Miro Heiskanen after tonight's game. He recorded his 300th point during tonight's game, which makes Miro fifth on the list for most points by a Stars defenseman. He's one heck of a defenseman, even when he doesn't score. He always loves to set up his teammates when he doesn't have a good shot selection. All I can say is we are very blessed to have Heiskanen a part of this franchise.

Dallas Stars vs. Montreal Canadiens Recap: 1. Wyatt Johnston scoring his 100th career goal

It was awesome seeing Johnston score his 100th career goal tonight on the power play in the first period. What a beautiful set up with the tic-tac-toe passing to get on the board first tonight. He would also lead the league in power play goals with that goal as well. Johnston has already outgrown his contract and it might even be more of a bargain that Miro Heiskanen’s deal is right now. The Stars have swept their road trip and return home to take on the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night at the American Airlines Center.