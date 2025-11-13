Dallas Stars look to finish road trip with a win against a historic hockey team

I hope the game is not as up-and-down as it was in Ottawa on Tuesday night. It felt like the Stars took us on a complete rollercoaster ride that ended with an overtime win. Hopefully, the Stars will make things easy tonight as they take on the Montreal Canadiens. It's always a fun time to see the Stars take on such a historic franchise like the Canadiens. There is a rich history associated with the franchise, and it's always cool to be part of a chapter in its history.

There are a couple of lineup changes for later tonight. Casey DeSmith will start in goal against the Canadiens. You might as well let Jake Oettinger rest up for Saturday night's game against the Philadelphia Flyers. Also, Nathan Bastian will take Adam Erne's spot in the lineup. We mentioned earlier this morning that Erne is traveling back to Dallas to be examined by doctors. Here are the four keys to tonight's matchup against the Montreal Canadiens.

Dallas Stars vs. Montreal Canadiens Preview: 4. Don't wait for the second period to begin

The Stars have to begin playing after the opening puck drop. The Stars fell into a 2-0 deficit against the Senators on Tuesday night because they were on their heels. I'm tired of seeing the Stars give their opponent a head start in the first period. It's time to turn the tide and take it to the Canadiens. I want the Stars to prove to the hockey community in Montreal that we are not some joke. Hockey belongs in Texas, and the Stars have to take it to the Canadiens in the first period tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Montreal Canadiens Preview: 3. Please be the good DeSmith

The Stars also need DeSmith to show up tonight if they want to sweep their road trip. The version of DeSmith that gave up four-straight goals in the second period to his former team can't be in the net tonight. I want to see the DeSmith that played his butt off the other week. That's the version of their backup goaltender, Dallas needs between the pipes, to beat the Canadiens and sweep their road trip tonight. If that one doesn't show up, it's going to be a long night in Montreal.

Dallas Stars vs. Montreal Canadiens Preview: 2. Cole Caufield must be denied

My heart might be skipping a beat whenever Cole Caufield gets the puck in the Stars' zone tonight. He's the hottest scorer on the Canadiens, and if the Stars want to win, he must be stopped at all costs. Miro Heiskanen is probably going to be the lucky Stars' defenseman who gets to shadow him all night long in the Stars' zone. If the Stars can shut Caufield down from doing any damage, the Stars might tick off some more Canadian hockey fans tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Montreal Canadiens Preview: 1. Be aggressive

I don't want to see a conservative Stars' offense against the Canadiens. I want to see them flying at the net with the puck. Mikko Rantanen and his linemates can't sit back and fire pucks from the middle of the Stars' zone. I want them within a stick distance of the Canadiens' goaltender tonight. If the Stars want a shot at winning the Stanley Cup this season, they can't be relaxed on offense regardless of the team they are playing. That means the Stars need to lead the game in shots on goal; otherwise, it will be a long night.